Prince William 'immensely proud' of meaningful new role

The Prince of Wales has said he is "immensely proud" as he has become Patron of Max Worsley's The Onwards Expedition.

Max is the son of the late explorer and SAS officer, General Sir Richard Worsley, who sadly died in 2016 after he collapsed just 30 miles from the end of a 950-mile solo trek across the Antarctic.

Now, on the 10th anniversary of his death, it has been revealed that the future King will be supporting Max, who will set out this November with Norwegian adventurer Martin Nesse to ski completely unsupported, from the edge of the continent to the Geographic South Pole, following in his father's footsteps.

"I was immensely proud to have supported his father, Henry, and it is deeply moving to see Max skiing the same route ten years on, demonstrating the same courage, determination and sense of purpose that defined his father's life," William said in a statement.

He continued: "This expedition is not only a powerful tribute to Henry’s legacy, but also a reminder of Antarctica’s vital importance to the health of our planet. Using this challenge to inspire young people to connect with nature and understand the role they play in protecting it is something I greatly admire, and I wish Max and Martin every success as they prepare for this remarkable endeavour."

A spokesperson added that the Prince was proud to be Patron of Henry Worsley’s second and third expeditions and was delighted to have been invited to be Patron of Max’s.

Max is equally as pleased. He said: "It is a great honour to have The Prince of Wales as Patron for my Antarctic project, The Onwards Expedition, after the support he so kindly gave my father for his final expedition."

The Onwards Expedition will also support William's Earthshot Prize and the British Exploring Society through fundraising and awareness.

William's special bond with Max

William attended Henry's funeral back in 2016, as well as a private reception following the service and was photographed at the time sharing his condolences with Max and his family.

William and his brother Prince Harry also supported Henry's legacy by attending the Endeavour Awards in 2016, which showcases the excellence of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans using sports and adventurous challenges as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

During the event, William said: "The best way that we can thank Henry, the best way we can honour his memory is to create a legacy. The award of a prize in his name is but a small part of this legacy, a gesture offered to show how much Henry meant to us. A much more significant and meaningful legacy can be fulfilled by you, the community for whom Henry sacrificed so much."