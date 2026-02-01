Prince Harry is at home on the waves in impressive new surfing video

Prince Harry could have passed for a native Californian as he featured in a new video posted by his surfing instructor. The Duke of Sussex was seen on the waves near his home in Montecito with Meghan Markle and their two children, in the clip which was posted on Instagram on 31 January by surf coach Raimana Van Bastolaer.

The 41-year-old son of King Charles was seen wearing a black wetsuit-style top and swimming trunks as he navigated the waves with ease, first in a crouched position before standing confidently. Raimana rode on a separate surf board alongside him, putting his hand out to support Harry. "Cannot stop you, my brother, for having a good time," the coach penned on social media.

Harry's passion for surfing

Harry reportedly began taking surfing lessons in 2020 upon moving to California, when his wife purchased the lesson as a gift on his 36th birthday. He has since taken to the sport like a pro and has been filmed surfing at Kelly Slater's professional Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California.

Harry and Meghan's seven-year-old son, Prince Archie, has also picked up the sport. Dr. Amanda Gummer, the Chair of the Association of Play Industries, previously told HELLO! of their shared passion: "Children often take an interest in the things their parents love, and this can be a really meaningful way to connect. Archie taking up surfing, just like his dad, suggests they share a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan take part in a "Fluro Friday" session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group at Bondi Beach in Sydney

"It shows that Archie looks up to Harry and wants to explore the world in a similar way. Activities like this can help strengthen their bond and create lasting memories, while also passing on values around health, fun, and appreciation of nature."

Harry's return to the US

© Getty Images Prince Harry arriving at court

Harry's cameo in the surfing video came after he returned to the US after having come over to London last week to appear in court. The royal is just one of the high-profile individuals taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) strongly denies wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Amy Redford and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Salt Lake City celebration and premiere of Cookie Queens

Since stepping back onto US soil, Harry also made an appearance alongside Meghan at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The prince showed up at the premiere of Cookie Queens, a film that was executive-produced by Harry and Meghan under their Archewell Productions.