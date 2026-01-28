Prince Harry makes unexpected appearance in King Charles' new documentary

Despite their strained relationship, Prince Harry made a minor appearance in King Charles' new documentary, Harmony, appearing alongside his father in archival footage.

A short moment in the film showed a sweet father-son moment between the pair, with the duo seeing fishing together when Harry was still a child. The monarch's eldest son, Prince William, also appears twice during the film; once lying with his father in the grass when he was a child, and another visiting a herd of cows at Home Farm, when William was in his 20s.

These aren't the only family connections that Charles has in the documentary, as two of his grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are seen joining him in archival footage from the coronation.

The late Queen also makes a short appearance in archival footage accompanying a younger Charles.

King's documentary

Back in 2010, Charles authored a book titled, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World. The 336-page book examines the King's interest in environmentalism, and "looks at different aspects of our modern world to demonstrate how many of the challenges seen in areas as diverse as architecture, farming and medicine can be traced to how we have abandoned a classical sense of balance and proportion".

Amazon has now adapted the book in a feature-length documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet, which will be released on 6 February 2026, although a screening of the film was held on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

© Getty The King has always cared about nature

In its trailer, the King says: "I think we need to follow harmony if we are going to ensure that this planet can support so many. It's unlikely there's anywhere else."

When the project was announced back in October, the King said: "Nature is our sustainer - we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress.

© Getty Images The documentary is based on the King's 2010 book

"This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King's Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove. Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it.

"It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony - and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future."

Charles and Harry's relationship

The father-and-son duo last met in person in September 2025, after having not seen each other for 19 months. During the long-awaited reunion that lasted 54 minutes at Clarence House, London, the pair sat down for a private tea.

© Getty Charles and Harry have a strained relationship

The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, HELLO! understands, and a window was left clear in both men's diaries, but neither side would be drawn in advance on whether it would happen.

The pair have been estranged since Harry departed the royal family, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.