Meghan Markle's sweet friendship bracelet on display at Sundance

Meghan Markle showcased the newest addition to her jewelry collection over the weekend when she stepped out for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, sporting a simple yet meaningful friendship bracelet on her right wrist.

The Duchess of Sussex opted to wear a deep blue Heidi Merrick trench coat for the occasion, pairing it with a white jumper and skinny jeans to complete the look. She chose to keep her accessories simple, with small gold circular earrings, a gold bangle on one arm, and a friendship bracelet on the other, featuring a neon green string and white square beads.

The new piece comes amid Meghan's trip to Sundance, where she and her husband, Prince Harry, attended the special screening and premiere of the documentary Cookie Queens, which their company, Archewell Productions, executive-produced.

© Instagram Meghan was captured comparing her friendship bracelet with a young girl

The documentary follows a troop of Girl Scouts and their quest to sell cookies, a time-honoured tradition which Meghan herself participated in when she was a young girl. Following the premiere event, the mother of two shared snaps from the special day, including a photo of herself and Harry sitting in the audience during the screening, before the film received a standing ovation.

In another photo, Meghan could be seen at the event comparing friendship bracelets with a young girl, who sported a purple band on her wrist. The With Love, Meghan star opened up to the audience at the screening about the importance of the film and its themes.

"Yes, it's probably the cutest film at the festival," she quipped. "But I'm also going to go out on a limb and say it's one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of an American tradition."

© Instagram The Duchess was a Girl Scout as a young child

"These young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women," she added.

Learn more about Meghan's style below...

Meghan was once a Girl Scout, with her mother, Doria Ragland, even being her troop leader. She and the film's director, Alysa Nahmias, explained just how vital the Girl Scout tradition was in America, and shared what they hoped to achieve with the documentary.

"For me, as a mom – and with my kids asking me to make a film that they and their friends would really want to watch – I hope it sparks conversations about what it means to grow up today, and opens up questions that can be difficult to have," Alysa told People.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry celebrated the film's premiere in Utah

"About the pressures that kids can feel from parents and society, especially girls – how we're perceived, what our value is, and how we participate in the economy and in society."

© Getty Images She revealed that her favorite Girl Scout cookies were Thin Mints

Meghan added: "It's incredible filmmaking, and I can't wait for you to see it. I think people are going to love it." She also revealed that her favorite Girl Scout cookie flavour was the ever-popular Thin Mints.

"It's such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too," she told the publication.