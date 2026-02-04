Revealed: What's next for Sarah Ferguson after latest Epstein files and charity closure

It has been a monumental week for the former Duchess of York, who has fallen further from grace after she featured multiple times in the latest release of Epstein files by the US government.
Sarah Ferguson, who is often known as 'Fergie', had, until recently, appeared to be making a comeback to royal life, joining the Christmas gathering in Sandringham for the first time in decades, the Christmas before last. It suggested that Sarah, 66, was finally back in the fold, and it followed praise being heaped upon Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife for being so open about her cancer diagnoses.
But this week, it was revealed that the project closest to Sarah's heart, her charity Sarah's Trust, which she set up in 2020 inspired by her role as a "new grandmother", would be closing "for the foreseeable future". Though a spokesperson said the decision had been "some months" in the making, it came hot on the heels of the latest release of documents, which even saw Sarah tell convicted sex offender Epstein: "Just marry me".
The week's events have raised several questions for what Sarah will do next, especially when it comes to "the tripod", the nickname for the strong bond between herself and her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
Where is Sarah Ferguson going to live?
On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Andrew had officially moved out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor and is now living at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate. His future permanent home, Marsh Farm, is currently undergoing extensive renovations before the former Prince moves in.
Sarah, however, will not be moving with him, despite previously living together at Royal Lodge since 2004 as the "most friendly divorced couple". It is understood that she is yet to find a permanent home, with the Daily Mail reporting that her daughters have only offered her temporary accommodation with them.
A source told HELLO! last month that Sarah will not be joining Andrew when he moves to Norfolk. "She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings," they said. "She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere."
What will Sarah Ferguson do next?
Currently, Sarah Ferguson's next steps are not known, but it's clear she will continue to come under scrutiny as more files are still expected. It has been reported by some outlets that she is currently overseas as she considers her options, according to PEOPLE Magazine. In December, the same outlet reported that Sarah had been "looking for a place in Windsor".
The revelations have had consequences for Sarah's work, and she was dropped by a series of charities last year after previous revelations about her ties to Epstein. These included Julia's House, a children's hospice in Corfe Mullen, and food allergy charity The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. They also included Prevent Breast Cancer, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Children's Literacy Charity and The British Heart Foundation.
It means the former Duchess has not been seen in the public eye for months, with events, charity work and public appearances dwindling entirely.
When did Sarah Ferguson split from Andrew and what is their relationship like now?
Sarah Ferguson and the then-Prince Andrew were married from 1986 until their divorce in 1996. However, they remained close after their marriage ended and lived together in Royal Lodge in Windsor, with Fergie joking they were the world's "most friendly divorced couple", even saying they would have daily afternoon tea together.
In an unearthed interview from 2011 on 60 Minutes Australia, she said: "We have a great love, a great respect, a great understanding. He's an extraordinary human being. He does an enormous amount for this country, for Great Britain, and he really does have a hard time in the press too."
Are Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still in contact with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie?
Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, were once seen as inseparable, referring to themselves as "the Tripod" and frequently sharing cosy family snaps to their respective Instagram accounts. It is believed that the daughters are still in contact with both of their parents, despite growing tensions from an increasing string of scandals.
Princess Beatrice was even spotted out for a horse ride with Andrew at the Royal Mews and Windsor Castle last week, in pictures published by The Sun.
What did Sarah Ferguson say about Jeffrey Epstein in the emails?
Sarah's emails to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein included messages reading "just marry me" and comments about her daughters, according to the new disclosures. The exchanges include messages with someone named "Sarah", whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie". The emails do not indicate any wrongdoing.
One message, sent in January 2010 - just six months after Epstein was released from prison - Sarah wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
Epstein was released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009, having served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence. In another email, dating from September that year, Sarah appeared to make further comments about marriage, suggesting the businessman should marry an unnamed woman with a "great body" and adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."
On 1 July, 2010, Epstein wrote to “Sarah” saying: “(Redacted) will be in London on sat, any chance of your daughters saying hello”. “Sarah” responded two days later, saying "Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend. How long (redacted) in London?"
In August 2009, "Sarah" thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for" and said she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”. In another email, Epstein was invited to Andrew’s 50th birthday party at St James’s Palace in 2010.