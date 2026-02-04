Revealed: What's next for Sarah Ferguson after latest Epstein files and charity closure

It has been a monumental week for the former Duchess of York, who has fallen further from grace after she featured multiple times in the latest release of Epstein files by the US government.

Sarah Ferguson, who is often known as 'Fergie', had, until recently, appeared to be making a comeback to royal life, joining the Christmas gathering in Sandringham for the first time in decades, the Christmas before last. It suggested that Sarah, 66, was finally back in the fold, and it followed praise being heaped upon Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife for being so open about her cancer diagnoses.

But this week, it was revealed that the project closest to Sarah's heart, her charity Sarah's Trust, which she set up in 2020 inspired by her role as a "new grandmother", would be closing "for the foreseeable future". Though a spokesperson said the decision had been "some months" in the making, it came hot on the heels of the latest release of documents, which even saw Sarah tell convicted sex offender Epstein: "Just marry me".

The week's events have raised several questions for what Sarah will do next, especially when it comes to "the tripod", the nickname for the strong bond between herself and her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

Where is Sarah Ferguson going to live?

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Andrew had officially moved out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor and is now living at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate. His future permanent home, Marsh Farm, is currently undergoing extensive renovations before the former Prince moves in.

Sarah, however, will not be moving with him, despite previously living together at Royal Lodge since 2004 as the "most friendly divorced couple". It is understood that she is yet to find a permanent home, with the Daily Mail reporting that her daughters have only offered her temporary accommodation with them.

A source told HELLO! last month that Sarah will not be joining Andrew when he moves to Norfolk. "She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings," they said. "She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere."

What will Sarah Ferguson do next?

Currently, Sarah Ferguson's next steps are not known, but it's clear she will continue to come under scrutiny as more files are still expected. It has been reported by some outlets that she is currently overseas as she considers her options, according to PEOPLE Magazine. In December, the same outlet reported that Sarah had been "looking for a place in Windsor".

The revelations have had consequences for Sarah's work, and she was dropped by a series of charities last year after previous revelations about her ties to Epstein. These included Julia's House, a children's hospice in Corfe Mullen, and food allergy charity The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. They also included Prevent Breast Cancer, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Children's Literacy Charity and The British Heart Foundation.

It means the former Duchess has not been seen in the public eye for months, with events, charity work and public appearances dwindling entirely.

When did Sarah Ferguson split from Andrew and what is their relationship like now?

Sarah Ferguson and the then-Prince Andrew were married from 1986 until their divorce in 1996. However, they remained close after their marriage ended and lived together in Royal Lodge in Windsor, with Fergie joking they were the world's "most friendly divorced couple", even saying they would have daily afternoon tea together.

Prince Andrew scandal timeline © Getty Images *Month unconfirmed June 2000 Epstein and Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle to mark Prince Andrew's 40th birthday, the Princess Royal’s 50th, the Queen Mother’s 100th and Princess Margaret's 70th, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. March 2001 Later, in 2014, Virginia Giuffre alleges that at age 17 she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions. The first occasion allegedly occurred in Maxwell’s London townhouse in March 2001. In the court filings and in her memoir released in October 2025, she claimed the other occasions occurred at Epstein's New York mansion and his private Caribbean island. June 2008 Epstein admits to prostituting minors and is convicted, receiving an 18‑month prison sentence. 2009* Epstein's former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testifies during his employer's trial that Andrew received ''daily massages'' at Epstein's Florida home. July 2009 Epstein is released from prison. December 2010 Andrew is photographed with Epstein in New York's Central Park. February 2011 The Mail on Sunday publishes a photo of Virginia's alleged first meeting with Prince Andrew. Andrew later emails Epstein saying ''we are in this together''. March 2011 Alastair Watson – who spent nine years as Andrew’s private secretary – writes to The Times saying Andrew met Epstein in the ''early 1990s''. Yet eight years later, Andrew told Newsnight that he first encountered Epstein through his ''girlfriend back in 1999'', later saying he saw Epstein ''infrequently and probably no more than once or twice a year''. July 2011 Andrew resigns as UK trade envoy shortly. December 2014 In a Florida court filing, Virginia alleges being trafficked by Epstein and also alleges to have been forced to have sex with him, Prince Andrew and other men. The judge later said in 2015 the claims are ''immaterial and impertinent'' to the case against Epstein. January 2015 Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US documents linked to Epstein. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew makes his first public engagement since the allegations. He says: ''I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.'' 2015* In a civil suit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre testifies that Epstein paid her $15,000 to have sex with Andrew. May 2016 During a deposition in her case against Maxwell, it emerges that Giuffre lent the infamous photo to the FBI in 2011 but allegedly last saw it packed in a box and shipped from Colorado to Sydney sometime between between 2011 and 2016, when she emigrated to Australia. June 2018 Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo visits Buckingham Palace twice to meet Andrew. He is also said to gain entry to St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle after being invited by the Prince. 2019* A newly released document includes a claim from Johanna Sjoberg, who has said she was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Prince Andrew touched her breast while she was sitting on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001 - an allegation he has always denied. August 2019 Epstein is found dead in his prison cell on 10 August, an apparent suicide, after being charged with sex trafficking. Separately David Rogers, a pilot on Epstein's private jet, claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with Epstein and Giuffre. Rogers also testifies that Epstein, Andrew and Giuffre travelled to the US Virgin Islands on 11 April 2001. Buckingham Palace says the report contains ''inconsistencies'' and notes that in some cases Andrew was on a different continent. In a statement, the Palace says Andrew is ''appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes''. Andrew also issues a statement: ''At no stage during the limited time I spend with him (Epstein) do I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently leads to his arrest and conviction.'' November 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcasts an interview in which Andrew speaks about his relationship with Epstein ''with no bars.'' He says he has ''no recollection'' of ever meeting Giuffre and adds he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter, Beatrice, that day. He also says he ''does not regret'' his friendship with Epstein, though he admits he should not have visited him in New York in 2010 to break off their friendship. Four days after the interview, he announces he is stepping back from royal duties ''for the foreseeable future'' with permission from Queen Elizabeth II. He says he ''deeply sympathises'' with Epstein’s victims and is willing ''to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.'' December 2019 Giuffre appeals to the British public in a BBC Panorama interview released in December 2019, urging them to ''stand up beside me… help me fight this fight'' and ''not accept this as being OK.'' January 2020 A US prosecutor claims Andrew has provided ''zero co‑operation'' in the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaks outside Epstein's Manhattan mansion saying Andrew's lawyers have been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who request to interview him. March 2020 Andrew’s aide, Dominic Hampshire, writes to Yang Tengbo describing the alleged Chinese spy as one of ''Andrew's closest internal confidants''. June 2020 Andrew's lawyers say he offered to assist the US Department of Justice ''on at least three occasions this year'' in their Epstein investigation. Hours later, Berman says Andrew ''again seeks to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co‑operate,'' though he ''repeatedly declines'' requests to schedule an interview. August 2021 Giuffre's lawyers file a civil suit against Andrew. The Prince is the only named defendant in the 15‑page claim, though Epstein and Maxwell are referenced throughout. December 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted in New York of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. January 2022 A US judge rules the civil case against Andrew may proceed. Andrew is stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, and he relinquishes his HRH title. Buckingham Palace states Andrew ''continues not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.'' February 2022 Court documents reveal that Andrew and Giuffre reach a ''settlement in principle'' in the civil claim. The papers say Andrew promised to make a ''substantial donation'' to Giuffre’s charity ''in support of victims' rights'', and pledged to ''demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein.'' January 2024 Unsealed documents linked to Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against Ghislaine Maxwell revisit previously made allegations about Prince Andrew - including references to purported sex tapes and claims he was present at an event involving underage girls. Andrew has always denied any involvement in criminal activity. December 2024 At a High Court hearing it emerges that Yang Tengbo, the alleged Chinese spy, is a ''close'' confidant of Andrew. Andrew issues a statement saying he ceased ''all contact'' with Yang once concerns arose. Andrew is absent from the royal family's traditional gathering at Sandringham. April 2025 Giuffre tragically dies by suicide aged 41 in Neergabby, Western Australia. October 2025 An email reportedly sent by Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 - in which he is said to have written, "We are in this together" - has been unearthed by The Sun and is being described as a potential "smoking gun." Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.



In an unearthed interview from 2011 on 60 Minutes Australia, she said: "We have a great love, a great respect, a great understanding. He's an extraordinary human being. He does an enormous amount for this country, for Great Britain, and he really does have a hard time in the press too."

Are Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still in contact with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie?

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, were once seen as inseparable, referring to themselves as "the Tripod" and frequently sharing cosy family snaps to their respective Instagram accounts. It is believed that the daughters are still in contact with both of their parents, despite growing tensions from an increasing string of scandals.

Princess Beatrice was even spotted out for a horse ride with Andrew at the Royal Mews and Windsor Castle last week, in pictures published by The Sun.

What did Sarah Ferguson say about Jeffrey Epstein in the emails?

Sarah's emails to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein included messages reading "just marry me" and comments about her daughters, according to the new disclosures. The exchanges include messages with someone named "Sarah", whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie". The emails do not indicate any wrongdoing.

One message, sent in January 2010 - just six months after Epstein was released from prison - Sarah wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

Epstein was released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009, having served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence. In another email, dating from September that year, Sarah appeared to make further comments about marriage, suggesting the businessman should marry an unnamed woman with a "great body" and adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."

On 1 July, 2010, Epstein wrote to “Sarah” saying: “(Redacted) will be in London on sat, any chance of your daughters saying hello”. “Sarah” responded two days later, saying "Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend. How long (redacted) in London?"

In August 2009, "Sarah" thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for" and said she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”. In another email, Epstein was invited to Andrew’s 50th birthday party at St James’s Palace in 2010.