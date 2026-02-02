Sarah Ferguson's emails to Epstein reveal talk of marriage and comments about daughters - details

Sarah Ferguson's emails to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein included messages reading "just marry me" and comments about her daughters, new disclosures have shown.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to the disgraced paedophile financier. Among them are exchanges with someone referred to just as "Sarah", whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie". The emails do not indicate any wrongdoing.

One message, sent in January 2010 - just six months after Epstein was released from prison - Sarah wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

Epstein was released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009, having served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence. In another email, dating from September that year, Sarah appeared to make further comments about marriage, suggesting the businessman should marry an unnamed woman with a "great body" and adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."

Other messages refer to Sarah and Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, 35. On 1 July, 2010, Epstein wrote to “Sarah” saying: “(Redacted) will be in London on sat, any chance of your daughters saying hello”. “Sarah” responded two days later, saying "Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend. How long (redacted) in London?"

In August 2009, "Sarah" thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for" and said she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”. In another email, Epstein was invited to Andrew’s 50th birthday party at St James’s Palace in 2010.

The email read: "Beatrice, Eugenie and I would love to invite you to celebrate the 50 years of Papa/Andrew. It will be on February 26, 2010, from 7.30pm for Drinks and for 8.30pm for Dinner, at St. James's Palace, London. It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief. So bring your presents. Your presence and your humour!" Epstein declined the invite, writing back "not able" to the invitation from Andrew’s then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, on behalf of Andrew’s former wife.

In a 2011 interview with the Evening Standard, Sarah told how she had "deep regret" over her ties with Epstein and apologised for accepting £15,000 from the businessman, saying: "I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children." But the following month, "Sarah" emailed Epstein saying she "did not" and "would not" call him a “P” and that she had acted to "protect my own brand".

Sarah’s spokesman previously said she had spoken of her regret about her association with Epstein and “does not resile” from condemning him publicly. He added that Epstein had threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. HELLO! has reached out to representatives for Sarah Ferguson for comment.

What are the allegations against Prince Andrew?

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022. The latest release shows photos of the former Prince appearing to kneel on all fours over a woman lying on the ground.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier. It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

The loss of Andrew’s titles meant Sarah reverted back to her maiden name of Sarah Ferguson, with the former duchess also criticised for writing to Epstein after his conviction, calling him a “supreme friend”, despite publicly disowning him in the media. Last year, several charities severed ties with Sarah after it emerged she apologised to the sex offender in April 2011 after publicly disowning him in the media.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "should be prepared" to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein after the latest disclosure of files.