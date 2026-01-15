Exclusive: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction date confirmed as 'very upset' Sarah Ferguson turns to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The move-out date for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been confirmed exclusively to HELLO!. In a new development, it has been revealed that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is "ready to spread her wings" as the pair prepare to leave Royal Lodge in the coming days.

A source has confirmed to HELLO! that the former Duchess of York, 66, will not be moving with Andrew, 65, to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate or residing with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, at her Cotswolds home.

The source tells us: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004

Before Andrew was stripped of all of his titles last October due to his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah was dropped by numerous charities when it emerged years later that she wrote to Epstein, calling him a "supreme friend" despite publicly disowning him in the media.

She also lost the use of her courtesy title, Duchess of York, as the dukedom was removed from her ex-husband. However, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's HRH status and titles remain unaffected by the changes.

Andrew gave the minimum 12 months' notice that he would surrender Royal Lodge on 30 October 2025 – the day he was stripped of all of his titles. He and Sarah have resided at the 30-room property in Windsor since 2004.

In recent days, removal vans have been seen arriving at the gates of Royal Lodge, while renovations have been taking place at Marsh Farm, including the installation of security lights and fences.

© GC Images A Range Rover believed to have Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the back arriving at his granddaughter Athena's christening

While Andrew and Sarah made low-key arrivals at their granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in early December, the pair did not join the royal gathering at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Beatrice and Eugenie put on a united front with their husbands as they walked to the church service, led by the King and Queen.

Why is Andrew moving out of Royal Lodge?

Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after public outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property - a nominal amount that satisfies the legal requirements of the contract, but it is so low that its function is more symbolic than anything else.

© Getty Images Andrew was last seen publicly with the royals at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September

The former Duke stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview over his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey. But the US government's release of documents from Epstein's estate brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, released last year, which detailed her account of being trafficked by Jeffrey, included allegations against a number of other individuals, including Andrew, which the former Prince vehemently denies.