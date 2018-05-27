﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala

By HOLA! USA

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
You're reading

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala

1/14
Next

What the royals eat on Christmas Day - including an afternoon tea
European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
1/14
Just a week after Britain's gorgeous royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Danish royals gifted the world with another lavish event to fawn over: Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday gala. After earlier public celebrations, Queen Margrethe hosted over 350 guests for a beautiful banquet in honour of her son at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Saturday, May 26. From the classic decor to the guests' showy style, the evening oozed with glamour as royals from all over Europe put on their crowns and gathered to celebrate Denmark's heir apparent to the throne.

Browse through our gallery to feast your eyes on all of the night's best photos!

Pictured here: Frederik walked into his milestone in full military regalia, flaunting impressive medals and a sword. He was flanked by his ever exquisite wife Crown Princess Mary and his monarch mom, Margrethe II, both of whom looked stunning. The powerful trio turned heads in their formal ensembles as they entered the hall.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
2/14
Once everyone was settled inside The Knights Hall, Queen Margrethe gave a lovely birthday speech for her son before the crowd of royals and dignitaries.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
3/14
Frederik and Mary looked very much in love as they celebrated the Prince's big 5-0.

Photo: © Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
4/14
Attendees like Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were shown to formal tables, standing until the evening's guests of honour were seated.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
5/14
Can I have this dance? The birthday boy and his wife opened up the dance floor, happily taking a spin across the sprawling palace.

Photo: © Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
6/14
Queen Margrethe's sister Princess Benedikte made a splash in a baby blue gown. She also wore an intricate tiara.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
7/14
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel made the trip from Sweden to celebrate Frederik. A pretty pair, Victoria looked especially delightful in a floral gown and shiny crown.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
8/14
Victoria's parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia were also in attendance, looking as regal as ever.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
9/14
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands followed their glamorous state visit to Luxembourg with a stop at the glitzy party.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
10/14
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were on hand for the festivities, where she looked spectacular in a red one-shoulder gown with matching lips and accessories and, of course, a dazzling tiara.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
11/14
Countess Alexandra, the former wife of Prince Joachim, opted for a very faint pink lace floor length gown, which she paired beautifully with dangling diamond earrings and a tiara.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
12/14
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway were also seen waltzing into the palace.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
13/14
Talk about an entrance! The Crown Prince and Crown Princess took a carriage ride that seemed straight out of a fairy tale to get to the palace gala. Royal fans gathered to send their well wishers, and even excitedly peeked out their window to watch.

Photo: © Getty Images

European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala
14/14
The sweet couple waved to their supporters as they rode to the palace from the Royal Stable.

Photo: © Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back