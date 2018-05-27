European royalty join Danish royals for Crown Prince Frederik's glittering 50th birthday gala

You might like...
-
16 fun photos of the royals rocking fancy dress costumes
-
All the times royal women have looked sensational in pastels
These stylish royal looks are perfect for spring, and beyond!
-
Royals around the world having fun at the Olympics through the years
Royals from around the world have been frequently spotted at the Olympics, cheering on their country's athletes.There are a surprising number of...
-
Royals around the world at Royal Ascot, from Queen Máxima to Crown Princess Mary
The Royal Family aren't the only ones who love Royal Ascot.
-
Princess Mary, Queen Letizia and Princess Victoria: Gallery of the week's best royal style
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made three stylish appearances this week, stealing the show when she stepped out in mink-coloured top and lilac...