Meghan Markle charms and dazzles at first solo engagement - live updates

...
Meghan Markle charms and dazzles at first solo engagement - live updates
You're reading

Meghan Markle charms and dazzles at first solo engagement - live updates

1/12
Next

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looks nervous as she cracks open a beer
meghan markle royal academy art
Photo: © PA

Tuesday was a very special day for the Duchess of Sussex as it marked her very first solo engagement since becoming a member of the royal family. As ever, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in London to attend the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition, dressed in a long sleeved black dress by Givenchy, which featured a thigh-high slit and fitted bodice, which she teamed with co-ordinating heels and a clutch. The event proved to be the perfect fit for the Duchess, who will be touring Australia next month with Prince Harry. As ever, Meghan delighted the crowds throughout the evening as she admired the artwork from different regions including New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delight crowds at Loughborough University&;

During her night out on Tuesday, the former Suits actress also met with the exhibition's curators and artists as well as descendants linked to the works displayed. She also viewed a short performance of Ngāti Rānana, a Māori cultural group. Take a look through all the best photos from the evening...

READ: The roles of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's mums

meghan-markle-oceania-arrival

Meghan arriving in her car to attend a night of culture at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London. This is the second engagement for the Duchess this week, who was last out on Monday with Prince Harry at Loughborough University. 

meghan-markle-oceania-london
Photo: © PA

Meghan waved to the crowds who were waiting outside the Royal Academy of Art to catch a glimpse of the new royal. The Duchess was all smiles as she arrived just after 18:00 on Tuesday evening, looking chic in Givenchy - her go-to designer.

meghan-markle-oceania
Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Sussex co-ordinated her outfit with a Givenchy dress and matching clutch. Like the Duchess of Cambridge often goes for Alexander McQueen pieces, Meghan often chooses Givenchy - who designed her wedding dress - when she goes out in public.

meghan-markle-givenchy-dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan's dress featured sheer balloon sleeves, giving another dimension to her black outfit. The Duchess added a touch of sparkle to her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings. 

meghan-markle-royal-academy-arts-1
Photo: © PA

The Duchess outside the Royal Academy of Art in central London ahead of the opening of the Oceania exhibition. The museum has had many famous people exhibit their work over the years. 

meghan-markle-solo-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex's dress featured sheer sleeves and a V-neck detail on the bodice, adding an elegant touch to her look. This was the first time that Meghan was undertaking a public engagement without her husband Prince Harry, but she made it look easy! 

meghan-markle-art

Meghan looked relaxed and happy as she admired the works of art at the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday night - her first solo engagement as a member of the royal family. 

meghan-markle-inside-oceania

The Duchess described the artwork at the Oceania exhibition at "spectacular," and had fun chatting to artists on the opening night  on Tuesday night 

meghan-markle-royal-academy-art-inside

Meghan proved her popularity once again as she chatted with artists, looking happy and confident during her first solo engagement

meghan-markle-flowers
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan left the Royal Academy of Arts with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. During the hour-long visit, Meghan met the exhibition's curators, artists and descendants linked to the works on display, and viewing a short performance by Ngati Ranana, a Maori cultural group. 

meghan-markle-flowers-royal-academy-art
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan's first solo engagement was earlier than Kate's, who carried out hers six months after marrying Prince William, while this marked just four months since Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries