Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's mums: their royal roles

Royal fans were in for a treat this week when the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, at the launch of her new cookbook at Kensington Palace. And while it's a well-known fact that Meghan and her mum share a close bond, the event marks the first time Doria accompanied her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry on an official royal engagement. But many royal watchers have been wondering why the Duchess of Cambridge hasn't undertaken any official duties with her mother, Carole Middleton.

According to royal historian Marlene Eilers Koenig, it's likely due to distance. Since Meghan doesn't get to spend so much time with Doria, it was a pleasant opportunity for the mother-and-daughter duo to enjoy this big day together. "Catherine's mother lives not too far - Catherine sees her mother all the time," the historian explained to HELLO!, adding: "There is nothing wrong with having Doria present for a largely informal event, this is where Meghan's project came to fruition."

Before Harry and Meghan embark on their tour of Australia next month, the royal couple made sure they met the group of women who helped create the charity cookbook following last year's Grenfell Tower fire. "This was a major accomplishment for the newest royal and she wanted to share that with her mum," explained Marlene. "[Doria] showed the world how proud she is of her daughter in her new role. This was a unique situation."

Even though Carole and Kate are yet to undertake an official royal engagement together, the royal mum-of-three was joined by both her parents at the Royal Variety Show in 2014. Both Carole and Michael Middleton have also accompanied Prince William and Kate in their carriages at Ascot as well as attending the Gallipoli service at the Sandringham war memorial cross in Norfolk in 2016.

