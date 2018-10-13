Inside Princess Eugenie's star-studded wedding reception - all the pictures from the glamorous evening party and more

...
princess-eugenie-jack-kiss-royal-wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their royal wedding on Friday – and amongst the royal guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and of course the Queen and Prince Phillip, they also invited a bevy of celebrity guests to their ceremony and evening reception. The likes of Demi Moore, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams and the Delevingne sisters all put on their finest gowns for the later evening celebration, which was held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor – Prince Andrew's home.

And, since the newlyweds invited so many famous faces to celebrate with them, there's been plenty of social media insight into their big day, including the formal afternoon reception and the evening party. Scroll through our gallery to see all the glamorous outfits, photographs from after the ceremony and more sweet details from the day…

chelsy-davy
Photo: © Instagram

Chelsy Davy shares a smiling selfie from the celebrations, thought to be in between the day and evening receptions. She captioned it: "Congrats Euge and Jack… thank you @jtmillinery for my lovely hat."

alessandra-ford-balazs
Photo: © Instagram

Actress and model Alessandra Ford Balazs poses with Irene Forte and singer-songwriter Edei after the ceremony, giving a glimpse at the beautiful autumnal backdrop.

delevingnes
Photo: © Instagram

American TV host Derek Blasberg snaps a selfie with the three Delevingne sisters! Cara, Poppy and Chloe all wowed on the day in their outfits – particularly model Cara, who wore a striking tailored tuxedo.

sophie-windsor-maud

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, proudly poses with daughter Maud - who was one of the adorable bridesmaids in the ceremony. She told HELLO!: "We are thrilled for Eugenie and Jack and what a magical and beautiful service it was."

eugenie-reception
Photo: © Instagram

What a sweet insight into the couple's emotional afternoon reception. The photo, which is circulating on Twitter, shows Eugenie and Jack looking lovingly at each other in front of their guests. You can also see the beautiful cake, and striking décor of the venue.

reception
Photo: © Instagram

Another shot shows some guests enjoying their drinks at the table, also showing the striking paintings on the hall walls and the beautiful woodwork.

demi
Photo: © Instagram

Designer Stella McCartney shared an incredible photograph of Demi Moore inside Windsor Castle, showing off her outfit from the fashion house. "Demi inside the castle with the gals," she wrote.

liv-tyler
Photo: © Instagram

Liv Tyler and partner Dave Gardner also posed for a photograph in their wedding outfits - showing a snippet of the beautiful grounds at Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, where the afternoon reception was held.

irene-forte
Photo: © Instagram

Another great shot of the castle backdrop, shown by guest Irene Forte, who wore a beautiful floral Dolce & Gabbana dress.

marie-chantal
Photo: © Instagram

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a lovely group shots of some of the guests - including daughter Princess Maria-Olympia - during the afternoon reception. Hands up if you can spot some of the Queen's favourite photographs on the wall!

maria-olympia-reception
Photo: © Instagram

Princess Maria-Olympia also posted a funny video to her Instagram Stories, showing a male guest trying on one of the many striking head pieces.

maria-olympia
Photo: © Instagram

She also shared a tongue-in-cheek snap of herself and father Prince Pavlos, as they walked through the grounds of the beautiful castle.

powder-room
Photo: © Instagram

We love this snapshot of Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore having some girl time in the powder room! Liv Tyler took the photo and captioned it: "I couldn’t resist stealing this sweet moment of these beauties in the powder room." Aw!

robbie-ayda
Photo: © Instagram

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams dressed to the nines for the evening 'do! Both wore glamorous black, with Robbie in a smart tuxedo and Ayda in a stunning form-fitting gown. She captioned the shot: "Celebrating the bride and groom on an evening of love and a lifetime of happiness… to Eugenie and Jack."

sarah-evening
Photo: © Instagram

The Duchess of York's hairdresser, Patrik Lernberger, shared a sweet snap of Sarah in her evening dress - another beautiful green number. "What a fantastic woman she is, The Duchess of York! It’s always a pleasure helping her with hair & makeup as we do this wedding weekend at the Royal Lodge Windsor. When clients become friends it is a match!" he captioned the post.

charlie-hanbury
Photo: © Instagram

Horse breeder Charlie Hanbury and his wife Yoanna give a sparkling insight into Eugenie and Jack's evening reception, where the beautiful florals were clearly carried through as a theme. Yoanna, who is a fitness expert, wore a sequined Reem Acra gown.

chloe-delevingne
Photo: © Instagram

Chloe Delevingne and husband Edward Grant get ready to head out to the evening reception, with Chloe also opting for a glittering gown, this time in crimson. Edward sweetly captioned the snap: "Luckiest man in the world."

cleo-von-adelsheim
Photo: © Instagram

Cleo Von Adelsheim's Instagram post also revealed a peek into the pretty marquee evening reception, where guests danced until the early hours. 

demi-evening
Photo: © Instagram

Demi's evening dress was also designed by Stella McCartney, who again posted a candid snap of the look to her Instagram Stories.

cleo
Photo: © Instagram

Look at those lights! Cleo Von Adelsheim poses during the party - which featured a performance from Robbie Williams, it has now been revealed.

