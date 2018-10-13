Inside Princess Eugenie's star-studded wedding reception - all the pictures from the glamorous evening party and more

View Galleries
-
The most stylish royal guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding, from Duchesses Meghan and Kate to the Countess of Wessex - pictures
Our royal fashion radar couldn't have been on higher alert than at Princess Eugenie's stunning royal wedding on Friday, when everyone from the...
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest bridesmaid and pageboy moments: full gallery
Could Prince George and Princess Charlotte have looked any more adorable at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding? The royal siblings served in special...
-
This is why Princess Eugenie's royal wedding may not go as planned
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day is fast approaching, but it looks like the royal wedding might not go quite as planned if the...
-
Strictly's Kevin Clifton surprises with 'feisty' tweets in defence of partner Stacey Dooley
Kevin Clifton has surprised some of his fans by sending some defiant tweets in response to some criticism to his jive routine with Stacey Dooley on...
-
Fans accuse Shirley Ballas of unfair treatment of Karen Clifton - as the dancer posts cryptic message about 'critics'
It was another bumper show on Saturday night for Strictly Come Dancing fans, with Movie Week seeing the celebrities and their professional partners...