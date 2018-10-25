Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Tonga on day 11 of their Royal Tour - Live Updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Tonga on day 11 of their Royal Tour - Live Updates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Tonga on day 11 of their Royal Tour - Live Updates

Photo: © PA

Following their official welcome reception and dinner hosted by His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u the previous night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were up early on Friday morning (local time) for a busy last day of engagements in Tonga.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who looked gorgeous in a green cotton dress by Australian designer Martin Grant, started the day off meeting with the Prime Minister of Tonga, 'Akilisi Pōhiva, and various cabinet ministers.

Upon arrival, Harry and Meghan were met by more than 50 civil servants wearing red and black shirts and traditional outfits, as they entered the St George Government Building.

After half an hour the parents-to-be headed to the Fa'onelua Centre, where they met with Princess Angelika to visit an exhibition celebrating Tongan handicrafts and products.

The Duke and Duchess also unveiled the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy before bidding farewell to Tonga and heading back to Sydney. Scroll down to see the best pictures from day 11.

meghan-markle-martin-grant-dress
Photo: © PA

Meghan, who accessorised her green striped cotton dress with green heels and matching Prada bag, smiled after spotting a child holding a sign saying "free hugs".

meghan-markle-harry-tonga-meeting
Photo: © PA

During their brief meeting Prince Harry told the Tongan Prime Minister that the entertainment at the official welcome reception had been "very good".

meghan-markle-prada-clutch
Photo: © PA

Friday's gorgeous cotton dress was the Duchess' fourth Martin Grant dress on the tour, clearly a favourite with Meghan. Prince Harry also looked very smart in a grey suit.

meghan-markle-ponytail
Photo: © PA

The mum-to-be's hair looked gorgeous in a stylish ponytail. She wore her Maison Birk diamond earrings for their last day in Tonga.

meghan-markle-prince-harry-garlands-tonga
Photo: © PA

The royal couple had powerful smelling flowers - made from Fa and Puatonga - placed and tied around their necks as they were welcomed to the show of Tongan youth projects and handicrafts.

meghan-markle-no-engagement-ring
Photo: © PA

Meghan Markle surprised eagle-eyed fans who quickly spotted that the she wasn't wearing her engagement ring for the first time since her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

meghan-harry-handicrafts

Outside the couple were given a Taovala (an outfit added onto your dress) which signifies Tongan respect to the higher ranks.

They met local Tongan traders and craftsmen as the Masani group of singers and dancers performed island music and songs. Harry appeared to do a little jig as the music started.

They were then given a picture of the Royal Tongan Motif, Fata O Tu’i Tongan. Uili Lousi, art and artisan, said, "They said they will put it in their home".

