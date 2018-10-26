Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's flight drama as pilot aborts landing in Sydney A frightening moment...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a close call on their return flight to Sydney when the pilot of their charter flight aborted the landing metres from the tarmac. The plane was over the runway and seconds from landing when it pulled up suddenly. Speaking over the tannoy, the pilot Nigel Rosser called the incident a "Missed approach". He said: “There was another aircraft on the runway that was a little bit slow to roll and unfortunately hadn’t cleared the runway. We were too close, so the decision was made to abort the landing."

Meghan and Harry had a flight scare after leaving Tonga

The Qantas Boeing 737 plane was carrying more than 100 people, including Kensington Palace staff and members of the international media. Harry and Meghan were making their way back to Sydney after spending four days in Tonga and Fiji, before returning to Australia. No doubt the incident was a frightening one for the parents-to-be, though it's confirmed that all is well and the plane landed safely in Sydney.

Loading the player...

Earlier that day, the royal couple enjoyed a series of engagements during their final day in Tonga. Upon arrival, Harry and Meghan were met by more than 50 civil servants wearing red and black shirts and traditional outfits, as they entered the St George Government Building.

Boarding the plane

After half an hour the parents-to-be headed to the Fa'onelua Centre, where they met with Princess Angelika to visit an exhibition celebrating Tongan handicrafts and products. The Duke and Duchess also unveiled the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy before bidding their farewells and boarding the plane. It won't be long before the couple appear in public again, despite their ordeal, since they are due to attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards on arrival in Sydney on Friday.