The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a glamourous appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday evening. Upon their arrival at London's Banqueting House, the royal couple appeared to be in great spirits. As ever, Kate - who welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in April - looked picture perfect in her stunning aqua green floor-length gown by Jenny Packham, which she styled further with chic heels and dazzling jewellery. At the reception, William and Kate will meet with the award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors. The Duke will also present three awards before delivering a short speech.
It's a special night for Prince William, who became Royal Patron of Tusk in December 2005. The Duke, 36, has actively supported the charity's work both privately and publicly on many occasions and recently visited Tusk projects in Namibia and Tanzania. For almost thirty years, Tusk has pioneered successful conservation action in Africa by protecting wildlife, empowering communities and advancing the frontline in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade. The annual Tusk Conservation Awards celebrate the achievements of extraordinary people, whose work protecting Africa’s natural heritage might otherwise go unnoticed outside their fields.