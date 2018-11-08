Prince William and Kate Middleton make glamourous appearance at Tusk Awards - live updates

...
Prince William and Kate Middleton make glamourous appearance at Tusk Awards - live updates
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton make glamourous appearance at Tusk Awards - live updates

1/10
Next

Little boy behind Meghan Markle's pasta necklace raises over £4,000 for charity
kate middleton prince william tusk awards night
Photo: © PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a glamourous appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday evening. Upon their arrival at London's Banqueting House, the royal couple appeared to be in great spirits. As ever, Kate - who welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in April - looked picture perfect in her stunning aqua green floor-length gown by Jenny Packham, which she styled further with chic heels and dazzling jewellery. At the reception, William and Kate will meet with the award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors. The Duke will also present three awards before delivering a short speech.

MORE: How the royals have changed in ten years – see their transformation

It's a special night for Prince William, who became Royal Patron of Tusk in December 2005. The Duke, 36, has actively supported the charity's work both privately and publicly on many occasions and recently visited Tusk projects in Namibia and Tanzania. For almost thirty years, Tusk has pioneered successful conservation action in Africa by protecting wildlife, empowering communities and advancing the frontline in the fight against the illegal wildlife trade. The annual Tusk Conservation Awards celebrate the achievements of extraordinary people, whose work protecting Africa’s natural heritage might otherwise go unnoticed outside their fields.

william and kate tusk awards
Photo: © PA

Last month, William paid a solo visit to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya to help end cruelty against the continent’s beautiful wildlife with the campaign #EndWildlifeCrime. Throughout his week-long trip, the royal joined a group in a rhino search, met with members of Save the Rhino Trust Namibia and learned all about the local efforts to protect the animals. “I was staggered by the beauty and sheer remoteness of this incredible landscape," he said in Namibia. "And I was humbled by the dedication of the rangers who protect the unique population of desert rhino from poachers."

tusk awards william kate
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke has always been a major supporter of this particular charity - he attended the awards ceremony back in 2016 and 2015.

kate middleton tusk awards

For the event, Kate wore her favourite green floor-length Jenny Packham gown. With her brunette tresses worn in luscious waves, the royal highlighted her pretty facial features with muted tones of makeup.

kate william tusk awards
Photo: © Getty Images

In 2012, Kate previously wore this gown to a gala event at the Royal Albert Hall to mark the countdown to the London Olympic Games.

Kate-Middleton-Jenny-Packham-dress-back
Photo: © Rex

Kate's dress features gorgeous lace back detailing and a pleated skirt.

Prince-William-Kate-inside-venue
Photo: © Getty Images

All eyes were on Kate as she entered the Banqueting House alongside Prince William, who has been Royal Patron of Tusk since 2005.

aljaz skorjanec kate silverton tusk award
Photo: © Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Kate Silverton were also in attendance.

ronnie wood wife tusk awards
Photo: © Getty Images

Musician Ronnie Wood arrived at the star-studded event with his wife Sally.

katherine jenkins husband tusk awards
Photo: © Getty Images

Katherine Jenkins looked stunning in a black number. She was joined by her husband Andrew Levitas.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries