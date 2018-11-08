Kate Middleton is gorgeous in recycled Jenny Packham gown at awards ceremony with Prince William The royal wore a beautiful Jenny Packham gown to the charity event

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning in a teal gown on Thursday evening at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House, London with her husband Prince William. The reception is the first of the couples' four engagements this week, and the royals appeared in high spirits as they arrived at the venue together. Kate was radiant in the floor-length gown by Jenny Packham, which she first wore in 2012.

The Duchess teamed the dress, which features lace cap sleeves, a beautiful lace back and embellished waist detail, with Jimmy Choo heels and a matching bespoke Jenny Packham clutch bag. The Duchess has worn a series of stylish outfits of late, following her return to royal duties after maternity leave with Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Tusk Awards on Thursday

The Duchess looked the picture of health as she greeted the award nominees and Tusk supporters. The mum-of-three wore her hair in her trademark bouncy blow dry, accessorising with some exquisite diamond chandelier earrings that are believed to belong to the Queen, and a poppy brooch. Kate kept to her trademark beauty look of smoky eyes, a sweep of blush to her cheeks and a nude lip.

It's not the first time the Duchess has worn the colourful gown; the Duchess debuted the dress for an Olympic gala in 2012. It was described by the designer as combining "a lace bodice embellished with Swarovski crystals and a pleated skirt, ribbon waisted with a crystal and flower embellishment and matching bespoke clutch bag".

Kate first wore the gown in 2012

The Duke became Royal Patron of Tusk in December 2005 and will present three awards before delivering a short speech. Tusk has pioneered successful conservation action in Africa for almost thirty years by protecting wildlife and fighting against the illegal wildlife trade. The awards celebrate the achievements of extraordinary people protecting Africa’s natural heritage.

The couple's next engagement is the Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday evening at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The Duke and Duchess will then attend the annual Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph on Sunday. That evening, Prince William and Kate will return to their wedding venue – Westminster Abbey – to attend a service marking the Centenary of the Armistice.