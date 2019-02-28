﻿
4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a hit with children on Northern Ireland visit – live updates

The couple spent the day in Ballymena

...
Prince William and Kate Middleton are a hit with children on Northern Ireland visit – live updates
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a hit with children on Northern Ireland visit – live updates

1/4
Next

Why Prince George tells off mum Kate Middleton
kate-middleton-prince-william-ni-visit
Photo: © Twitter
1/4

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, the Queen's official residence when she's in the area. William and Kate – or Baron and Lady Carrickfergus as they're known in Northern Ireland – were introduced to George Hamilton, Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and members of his force, who told the royals about the challenging roles they undertake.

Later in the day, William and Kate visited Ballymena. They undertook a quick walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre, chatting and meeting as many locals as possible before going into charity Cinemagic.

Their third engagement of the day brought William and Kate to St Joseph's SureStart Facility, a programme that supports parents with young children living in disadvantaged areas. The royals, who are strong believers in early intervention to prevent problems later down the line, sat in on support groups for men and for families.

Let's take a look at the Duke and Duchess' best photos from the final day of their visit…

kate-middleton-meeting-policemen
Photo: © Twitter
2/4

During the previously unannounced visit, William and Kate spoke to the police force about the challenges they face.

kate-middleton-meets-crowds
Photo: © PA
3/4

William and Kate were greeted by excited crowds outside the Braid Arts Centre, who had come out in droves to catch a glimpse of the royals.

kate-middleton-arrives-light-blue-coat
Photo: © PA
4/4

Kate had three outfit changes on day one of the visit, and on Thursday, the Duchess stunned again in a powder blue Mulberry coat.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...