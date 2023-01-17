19 celeb couples who fell in love on reality TV: From Gemma Atkinson to Vogue Williams Romances that began on Love Island, Dancing on Ice and more

Whether it's a dating show like Love Island or a competition such as Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice, reality TV shows have seen romance blossom between plenty of celebrities.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have recently welcomed their first baby together while Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are happily married. Keep scrolling to see the love stories that began right before our eyes on TV…

WATCH: The Dancing on Ice 2023 trailer - could it hold more off-screen romance?

Loading the player...

Strictly Come Dancing

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Countdown's Rachel Riley is loved-up with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev after meeting on Strictly in 2013. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show.

Rachel and Pasha secretly married in Las Vegas in June 2019 and welcomed their daughter Maven in December of the same year. Rachel gave birth to their second daughter, Noa, in November 2021.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

After winning the Strictly glitterball together in 2018, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton went public with their relationship in May following her split from boyfriend Sam Tucknott. In August, Stacey opened up about their romance for the very first time, telling told The Guardian: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy."

She added: "That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds."

They welcomed a baby girl called Minnie in Januaruy 2023.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg confirmed their romance after the final of the 2018 series in December. The pair have been inseparable since they met, and moved in together in summer 2019.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Not only did Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez start dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017, but they've also started a family together and are now engaged! The couple confirmed they were dating in February 2018 after months of speculation, and have since welcomed their baby daughter Mia in 2019 before announcing their engagement on Valentine's Day 2021.

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev

Kara Tointon started dating professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev when they were partnered together on Strictly in 2010. The pair – who went on to win their series – dated for four years before they confirmed their split in 2014. Kara went on to welcome two sons Frey and Helly with her ex-fiance Marius Jensen.

Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice's romance came to light over Christmas 2018, and quickly became serious, with the couple publicly sharing their love for each other on social media. However, Giovanni announced their split at the end of January 2020 after a one-year relationship, and said they had made the decision to stay friends.

Giovanni Pernice and Georgia May Foote

Giovanni Pernice also dated another former Strictly contestant – Georgia May Foote. The couple were together for nine months after competing on the show in 2015 and even moved in together in London. However, they announced their split in August 2016.

Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry

Another Strictly Come Dancing couple who have gone on to tie the knot is Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry, who first met when they were paired together on the show in 2010. The couple married at London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in December 2013, one year after Jimi proposed.

GALLERY: 12 Strictly pros' showbiz weddings: Graziano Di Prima's castle, Amy Dowden's peninsular & more

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen started dating his former Strictly dance partner Kristina Rihanoff in 2015 after being paired together on the show in 2013. At the time Ben was married, but he has since divorced former wife Abby and settled down with Kristina, and the pair welcomed their daughter Mila in June 2016. They confirmed their engagement in 2022 after Ben popped the question in the Maldives.

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

After meeting on the 2019 series of Love Island, Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has gone from strength to strength. Not only does the power couple live together in Manchester, but they are also expecting their first child, with Molly-Mae announcing her pregnancy in September 2022 by showing off her blossoming bump.

Alex and Olivia Bowen

Alex and Olivia's love story began in the villa back in 2016, and they tied the knot two years later in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Abel Jacob Bowen, in June 2022. Olivia shared the first photo of their new bundle of joy and wrote: "You are everything. 10/06/22."

DISCOVER: Love Island: All the couples who are still together after meeting in the villa

Dancing On Ice

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane

Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt announced her engagement to Kevin Kilbane on 5 February 2020, just four months after they met when they were partnered together on the show. Proudly showing off her beautiful diamond ring, the 39-year-old wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

She also shared a video of the moment Kevin proposed, taken by onlookers at a nearby table in the restaurant. Former footballer Kevin, 43, can be seen serenading his girlfriend before dropping down on one knee and asking Brianne to be his wife. "He couldn't have been more perfect," she captioned the footage. "I love you @kdkilbane77 02.04.2020."

The pair got married in September 2020 and are now parents to daughters Olivia Mai and Keavy Anne.

Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie

Corrie star Samia Ghadie found love on the ice in 2013 when she was partnered with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon. The couple married in August 2016 and are now parents to son Yves, who was born in September 2015. Samia also has a second child, Freya, from a previous marriage.

Sylvain Longchambon and Jennifer Metcalfe

Prior to falling in love with his now-wife Samia Ghadie, Dancing on Ice professional skater Sylvain Longchambon dated Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe for two years after meeting on the show. Jennifer claimed Sylvain ended their relationship on Christmas Day in 2012 after developing feelings for Samia.

David Seaman and Frankie Poultney

One of the longest-lasting Dancing on Ice romances is that between David Seaman and Frankie Poultney who competed together on the ITV series in 2008. Former footballer David proposed in 2013 and the couple tied the knot in 2015.

LOOK: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

Celebrity MasterChef

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode met when the Holby City actress competed on – and went on to win – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010. John was married to his former wife Jessica at the time, while Lisa was married to Chris Coghill, but the couple’s friendship blossomed into romance after their respective marital splits. The couple married in 2019 and co-host their own ITV show together, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen.

The Jump

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams met while competing on Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump, but their lives have changed completely in that time. As well as marrying at Spencer's family's Scottish estate in summer 2018, they also now have two children together and are expecting their third.

I'm a Celebrity

Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews

Former EastEnders actor Marc Bannerman started dating Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews after they met in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2007. Their relationship lasted just three months before Cerys called it quits the following February, saying they were ill-matched from the start.

Peter Andre and Katie Price

Who can forget the romance that blossomed between Katie Price and Peter Andre in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2004? The couple married the following year and welcomed their two children Junior and Princess, before calling it quits in 2009. Peter is now married to his wife Emily and they share children Amelia and Theo.

SEE: Dancing on Ice's Alex Murphy emotional after shock proposal - exclusive photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.