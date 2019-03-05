Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle unite to honour Prince Charles - all the pictures

Members of the British royal family were out in full force on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests at Buckingham Palace to mark the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. The reception celebrated Prince Charles' commitment to his Welsh patronages and charities. The special event was hosted by the Queen, and featured guests representing the charitable organisations Charles has supported over the decades.
The Welsh band the Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince's Trust in their early days, was also at the event as was Games Of Thrones star Owen Teale. Also among the guests were the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who gave a speech. Charles was created the Prince of Wales aged nine, on 26 July 1958 and was formally invested with the title by the Queen on 1 July 1969 at Caernarfon Castle. The investiture regalia worn by the heir to the throne will be on display, including the investiture coronet, sword, ring and rod, as well as the Letters Patent for the creation of Charles as Prince of Wales in 1958. The reception will culminate with a musical performance in the palace ballroom by students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which Charles supports as patron.
