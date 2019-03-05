﻿
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle unite to honour Prince Charles - all the pictures

Buckingham Palace event marks Prince of Wales' 50 years

When royals lose their tempers, from the Queen to Kate
prince charles family
Photo: © PA
Members of the British royal family were out in full force on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests at Buckingham Palace to mark the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. The reception celebrated Prince Charles' commitment to his Welsh patronages and charities. The special event was hosted by the Queen, and featured guests representing the charitable organisations Charles has supported over the decades.

The Welsh band the Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince's Trust in their early days, was also at the event as was Games Of Thrones star Owen Teale. Also among the guests were the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who gave a speech. Charles was created the Prince of Wales aged nine, on 26 July 1958 and was formally invested with the title by the Queen on 1 July 1969 at Caernarfon Castle. The investiture regalia worn by the heir to the throne will be on display, including the investiture coronet, sword, ring and rod, as well as the Letters Patent for the creation of Charles as Prince of Wales in 1958. The reception will culminate with a musical performance in the palace ballroom by students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which Charles supports as patron.

kate middleton prince charles
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed onlookers as she was pictured mingling with guests at Buckingham Palace with husband Prince William. Such a momentous occasion called for a very fancy frock and the mother-of-three certainly didn't disappoint, wearing a mint dress. Ever immaculate, the royal wore her hair in luscious waves and her makeup had a glowing, opalescent look.

kate mint dress
Photo: © PA
Kate, 37, was a pretty picture in her mint number, which she teamed with chic white high heels.

prince harry meghan charles
Also seen arriving at the event was a heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex; she was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry. The couple, who married in May, looked picture perfect at the celebration.

meghan markle white dress
Photo: © PA
Meghan looked incredible in her latest look, which consisted of a stunning embossed gold dress and a lovely white coat by Amanda Wakeley she first wore to the commonwealth in 2018. Beauty-wise, the former Suits star wore her hair up in a sleek bun and her makeup looked as flawless as ever.

prince charles shakes hand
Photo: © PA
Prince Charles stop to speak with actor Owen Teale and singer Wynne Evans (right) at the reception at Buckingham Palace.

duchess cornwall sterophonics
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cornwall seen chatting with Kelly Jones, the lead singer of the Stereophonics.

the queen tereasa may
Photo: © PA
Both the Queen and Theresa May looked lovely in purple. The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they greeted one another at the reception.

