Prince William and Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outing – live updates

Prince William and Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outing

Prince William pays touching personal tribute to New Zealand on emotional day
prince-william-kate-middleton-irish-guards
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Sunday to mark St Patrick's Day. The royal couple travelled to Hounslow, west London, to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base. As always, William and Kate will take part in the traditional proceedings, and watch 350 soldiers participate in the parade, with William taking the salute.

Following on from this, Kate will then hand out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers. This is a tradition that was started back in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII. After the parade, William and Kate will go on to enjoy a lunch with the officers, and with tradition, fans can expect to see the pair sip on some Guinness.

As ever, all eyes will be on Kate's outfit. Keeping with tradition, the royal is set to turn heads in a green ensemble. Each year, the Duchess also wears a rather special accessory - the Cartier shamrock brooch which is historically loaned to royal family members for engagements with the Guards. Previously it has been worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne. This is an engagement that William and Kate have been doing for the past few years, although in 2016, Kate didn’t make the outing, instead choosing to spend time with her young family. Keep updated throughout the event…

kate-middleton-outfit-st-patricks
Photo: © PA
Kate stepped out dressed in a stunning green coat and co-ordinating fascinator, which was teamed with her Gianvito Rossi pumps. 

kate-middleton-st-patricks-day
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge was in great spirits at the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow. This time last year, Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, opting to drink water rather than Guinness during the event. 

kate-middleton-st-patricks-housnslow
Photo: © PA
Kate was on hand, as with tradition, to hand out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers at the St Patrick's Day parade. 

kate-middleton-st-patricks-day-parade
Photo: © PA
Alongside its role serving in British conflicts overseas, the Irish Guards also serve in ceremonial and public duties at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, St James's Palace and the Tower of London.

kate-middleton-mascot-dog
Photo: © PA
Kate was reunited with her furry friend Domhnall, an Irish wolfhound and mascot she has met several times previously.

