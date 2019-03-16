Why royal baby WON'T have the same surname as parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle And this is why

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome their first baby in the next few weeks, and we can't wait! And while we still don't know the baby's gender, or the couple's name preferences, there is one thing that we do know already – and that's the mini royal's surname! He or she will have a different surname to their parents by taking on the name Sussex. Harry, meanwhile, uses Wales as his last name, and Meghan would have taken on this surname when she married him. This is the same case as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, who all have the surname of Cambridge, as opposed to Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan's baby will have a different surname to them

William and Harry grew up with the surname Wales, using it at school, at university and during their time in the army. William was known as Lieutenant Wales while Harry had the rank of Captain Wales. This is because their father Prince Charles' title is the Prince of Wales. But following their marriages, William and Harry were granted new titles from their grandmother the Queen, and their children are expected to take these on.

The royal couple are looking forward to becoming parents

Harry and Meghan have the cutest nickname for their baby ahead of their arrival, referring to it as "our little bump." The pair have also spoken out about their excitement for becoming parents. In February, Meghan went over to New York to enjoy a baby shower with some of her close friends, including Jessica Mulroney, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Meghan has previously revealed that she is due to give birth in late April, or early May, and royal fans will be able to tell when the royal baby's arrival is imminent thanks to parking restrictions that will go up outside her chosen hospital. No details have been publicised yet as to where the royal will have her baby. While she could follow in Kate's footsteps by choosing the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, she may also prefer to go to the Frimley Park Hospital in Windsor, where the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Another choice has been reported as the Portland Hospital in London, where Sarah, Duchess of York welcomes her two daughters.

