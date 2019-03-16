Prince William pays touching personal tribute to New Zealand on emotional day He dedicated it to the New Zealand rugby family

Prince William paid a touching personal tribute to New Zealand on Saturday, following the terrorist attack that the country suffered earlier this week. It was a day of mixed emotions for the Prince, as he attended the Wales versus Ireland rugby match for the Six Nations Championship. Speaking to the BBC before the match about the awful news from New Zealand, he said: "I think that no matter which side you're supporting today, our hearts and our thoughts are with our New Zealand rugby family, particularly in Christchurch after the senseless attack that happened yesterday. Rugby is a big community so it will pull together, I think that everyone and I think most people will be thinking predominantly about what's gone on down there. But, that shouldn't take away from what will be a great spectacle today."

He then went on the pay another tribute to Warren Gatland who is a New Zealand rugby union coach and had his last match as the head coach of Wales. A minute's silence was then held just before the match started, out of respect for New Zealand, it's victims and their families.

William - who is the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union - later looked emotional, but for a much more positive reason, as he handed over the championship trophy to Wales. Ahead of the match, the Prince met supporters and beneficiaries of the Welsh Rugby Union Charitable Trust, which supports severely injured players from Wales. He also enjoyed pulling a pint (again!) when he officially opened Brains Brewery - Wales’ biggest brewer and the official ale partner of the WRU.

