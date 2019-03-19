﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise outing to pay tribute to New Zealand victims - all the pictures

This is thought to be the couple's final joint engagement before the royal baby

meghan markle nz tribute harry
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a joint appearance at New Zealand House in London, on Tuesday afternoon. The royal couple, who are due to welcome their first child together in coming weeks, stepped out for the engagement to pay tributes to the victims from the New Zealand attack. Although Meghan is yet to officially start her maternity leave, the Duchess was not expected to make any other public outings. Upon their arrival to the office, the royals signed a book of condolence as they paid their respects. Their outing comes four days after the Christchurch mosque shootings, which has left 50 people dead.

The royals were greeted by the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae. They both placed bouquets of flowers outside the building in central London, adding to the pile of floral tributes which has grown since 50 people were killed after a lone gunman opened fire at two mosques during last week's Friday prayers. The Duke and Duchess are among the first to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.

Shortly after the devastating news was revealed, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch," the message read. "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship. This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community."

Click through the gallery to see more pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement…

prince harry meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

"It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship" the statement continued. "We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance." The two royal couples concluded: "We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today. Kia Kaha." Kia Kaha is a Maori phrase used by the people of New Zealand as an affirmation, meaning "stay strong".

meghan markle nz tribute
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Heavily-pregnant Meghan wore a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

meghan markle flowers
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to represent the royal family because they are the most recent royal visitors to New Zealand.

meghan markle nz
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Here, Meghan was seen being greeted by the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae.

meghan markle lays flowers
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to New Zealand House to pay their respects to the victims of the Christchurch shooting. They laid flowers outside and signed a book of condolence inside.

harry meghan flowers
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Meghan seen looking on as Harry placed a bouquet of flowers to the pile.

meghan markle respect
8/9

At one point, Meghan stopped to take in the sombre atmosphere. She is due to welcome her first child any week now.

harry meghan book
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

The signatures of Prince Harry and Meghan in the book of condolences, which is now open to the public.

