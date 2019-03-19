Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise outing to pay tribute to New Zealand victims - all the pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a joint appearance at New Zealand House in London, on Tuesday afternoon. The royal couple, who are due to welcome their first child together in coming weeks, stepped out for the engagement to pay tributes to the victims from the New Zealand attack. Although Meghan is yet to officially start her maternity leave, the Duchess was not expected to make any other public outings. Upon their arrival to the office, the royals signed a book of condolence as they paid their respects. Their outing comes four days after the Christchurch mosque shootings, which has left 50 people dead.
The royals were greeted by the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae. They both placed bouquets of flowers outside the building in central London, adding to the pile of floral tributes which has grown since 50 people were killed after a lone gunman opened fire at two mosques during last week's Friday prayers. The Duke and Duchess are among the first to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.
Shortly after the devastating news was revealed, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch," the message read. "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship. This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community."
