Watch the moment Meghan Markle curtsies to Prince Charles for the first time The royal is expecting her first child with Prince Harry

Despite being heavily pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex performed the perfect curtsy as she greeted her father-in-law, Prince Charles, at the traditional Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The sweet moment was captured on television, and appears to be the first time Meghan honoured Charles this way. Moments later, the former actress - who is due to give birth in the next month or so - displayed the impressive skill once again when the Queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth, made her entrance.

The royals seen at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday

Meghan was also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, who also showed off their curtsies as a sign of respect to the Queen. Over the past year, fans have been impressed with Meghan's attempts with her curtsying when greeting the Queen. In December 2017, during her first Christmas with the royal family, Meghan bent the knee and bowed her head with Kate when the Queen arrived for church services in Norfolk. Meanwhile, their husbands Princes William and Harry bowed their head in reverence.

In October, Meghan was seen to effortlessly lower to the Queen following Princess Eugenie's wedding. In a sweet snapshot captured from the day, the young royals could be seen lining up to show their respect to Her Majesty – and Meghan looked more confident than ever as she lowered her right leg behind her and bowed. It's believed that the Duchess will eventually have to curtsy to her sister-in-law Kate, but only after she is crowned Queen Consort, as members of the British royal family do not bow or curtsy to each other, but to the monarch and other visiting foreign royals.

