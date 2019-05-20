Kate Middleton supported by Prince William, Countess of Wessex and the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show - live updates

On Monday night, many members of the royal family arrived in Chelsea to support the Duchess of Cambridge as she unveiled the nature garden during the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate was joined by the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and the Queen for the special event. Earlier in the day, the mother-of-three had attended the event with a group of school children to show them her handy-work, that she had co-designed with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.
MORE: Princess Charlotte gets everyone talking for this sweet reason
Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the doting mum was in her element when her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were the first to explore the woodland area she had created. The three young children visited the special garden with Kate and Prince William, and had fun swinging from the tree, dipping their feet in the stream and collecting twigs.
MORE: Meet the original Archie Harrison Windsor who shares his name with royal baby
Little Louis, meanwhile, took his first public steps – which were captured in a short video much to the delight of royal fans.
Take a look through the best photos of the evening as Kate's hard work is once again admired…