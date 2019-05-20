﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton supported by Prince William, Countess of Wessex and the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show - live updates

...
Kate Middleton supported by Prince William, Countess of Wessex and the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show - live updates
You're reading

Kate Middleton supported by Prince William, Countess of Wessex and the Queen at Chelsea Flower Show - live updates

1/11
Next

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew pay tribute to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
kate-middleton-chelsea-flower-show
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

On Monday night, many members of the royal family arrived in Chelsea to support the Duchess of Cambridge as she unveiled the nature garden during the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate was joined by the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and the Queen for the special event. Earlier in the day, the mother-of-three had attended the event with a group of school children to show them her handy-work, that she had co-designed with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.

MORE: Princess Charlotte gets everyone talking for this sweet reason

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the doting mum was in her element when her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were the first to explore the woodland area she had created. The three young children visited the special garden with Kate and Prince William, and had fun swinging from the tree, dipping their feet in the stream and collecting twigs.

MORE: Meet the original Archie Harrison Windsor who shares his name with royal baby

Little Louis, meanwhile, took his first public steps – which were captured in a short video much to the delight of royal fans.

Take a look through the best photos of the evening as Kate's hard work is once again admired…

kate-middleton-prince-william-chelsea
Photo: © PA
2/11

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the second time on Monday for the opening night at Chelsea Flower Show. Kate looked stunning in a floral print dress, and was supported by her husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a suit. 

kate-middleton-prince-william
Photo: © PA
3/11

Prince William and Kate were in great spirits as they chatted on their way to see the Back to Nature garden once again. 

prince-edward-chelsea-flower-show
4/11

Prince Edward was in great spirits at the Chelsea Flower Show, attending the annual event's opening day with his wife the Countess of Wessex. 

sophie-wessex-arrives-at-chelsea-flower-show
Photo: © Rex
5/11

The Countess of Wessex looked gorgeous in a green floral dress teamed with white heels as she arrived on Monday evening at the Chelsea Flower Show. 

princess-michael-prince-michael-of-kent
Photo: © PA
6/11

Fresh from their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding over the weekend, Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent stepped out for an evening at the Chelsea Flower Show, reuniting with many of the royal guests from the wedding, including Prince Edward and the Queen. 

the-queen-chelsea-flower-show-royals
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

The Queen stepped out of the car to go and see grandaughter-in-law Kate Middleton's Back to Nature garden. 

the-queen-chelsea-flower-show
8/11

The Queen wore a vibrant green jacket teamed with a floral dress for the Chelsea Flower Show's opening night. 

sophie-wessex-treehouse
Photo: © Rex
9/11

Mum-of-two Sophie showed off her playful side as she climbed up into the treehouse inside the Back to Nature garden at Chelsea Flower Show - which had been co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge.

kate-middleton-garden-design
10/11

The Duchess has been very involved in the Back to Nature garden design, and it has gone down a treat with everyone who has gone to visit so far.

princess-alexandra
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Princess Alexandra was among the royal visitors on Monday evening.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...