The sweet reason Princess Charlotte has got people talking after visiting mum Kate Middleton's garden

On Sunday night, the Duchess of Cambridge invited her family to take a first look at the garden she co-designed for Chelsea Flower Show – and it's safe to say that it went down a treat with everyone! Royal fans were delighted after Kensington Palace released some photographs of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis running around the outside space, accompanied by Kate and dad Prince William. The down-to-earth images went down a treat, in particular one of Charlotte sitting on a swing barefoot. The little girl had muddy feet from playing outside, and looked just like any other four-year-old having fun in the garden.

Princess Charlotte's muddy feet was relatable to many parents of young children

Comments soon followed after the picture was uploaded online, with one fan writing: " I love how princess Charlotte is barefoot!" while another wrote: "I like how Princess Charlotte is bare feet on the swing.... she's just so carefree and casual and that's nice to see." A third added: "I love that the children are barefoot and are enjoying nature with their parents," while a fourth noted: "Love how Prince George and Princess Charlotte can explore barefoot."

Footage was also released from the Cambridge's visit, and highlights included Louis taking his first public steps around the garden, and Charlotte excitedly shrieking "Ooh la la" as she explored the woodland space. George and Charlotte are also understood to have climbed up into the treehouse of the garden during the 45 minute visit on Sunday afternoon. They and Louis all helped to collect moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the garden over the past few months. The Duchess and her co-designers Andrée Davies and Adam White have worked closely on the project for the past six months, culminating in its unveiling this week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte adored dipping their feet in the stream

On Monday, Kate returned to the garden to show it to a group of schoolchildren, and told them that her children had surprised her during their visit by using the space in a way she hadn't imagined. She said: "The children played last night in a way I hadn't imagined. They were throwing stones. I hadn't actually thought that that was what they would be doing. They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream… using it in a way that I hadn't anticipated."

