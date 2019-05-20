Meet the original Archie Harrison Windsor who shares the same name as the royal baby! Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son Archie this month

Move over Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Before Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby, there was the original Archie Harrison. Proud mum Emma Kilgour was surprised to discover that the Sussexes had given their son almost the exact same name as her two-and-a-half-year-old Archie Harrison Windsor, telling HELLO!: "I couldn't believe it. I saw it on Facebook, and I was so excited! It wasn't a name I expected them to choose. It wasn't a very traditional name. The fact that they have the same middle name as well is such a big coincidence. I was very shocked."

Emma continued: "Archie's dad's side of the family always say that Archie is royalty because he's got the Windsor surname. They always say he's their little prince but then to find out that he has the same name as the royal baby, they're very happy! It's just really nice. I'm very proud of my son anyway, but it's quite exciting for something like this to happen."

The proud mum explained the meaning behind her son's name, saying: "Archie was after my son's dad's great uncle. Harrison was after my dad because my dad's surname was Harris so we incorporated that into his middle name. It was nice that we could involve both of our families in his name."

Given his age, it's no wonder Archie doesn't fully appreciate the massive coincidence. But the little boy has changed the way he introduces himself. "He's too young to be excited but when someone asks him now, 'What's your name?' he will then say his full name, 'Archie Harrison Windsor,' whereas before he would just say 'Archie,'" Emma revealed. "He's very cheeky, he's got a very strong personality. He's very intelligent. He's generally really happy, always smiling and he's very friendly, confident, he's very happy to go chat to people."

When people ask his name, the little boy now says 'Archie Harrison Windsor'

The name Archie is expected to become even more popular following the birth of the new royal baby, just like the names George, Charlotte and Louis – Prince William and Kate's children – have seen a rise in popularity. "When we chose Archie it was because it was after a great uncle but also because, I felt at the time, there weren't that many Archies around," Emma explained. "It was only until I chose the name Archie that I realised how popular it has become. I'm sure it will become more popular now, especially among people who are interested in the royal family."

