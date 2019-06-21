﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Sarah Ferguson joins Prince Andrew and the Queen at Royal Ascot – all the best photos

Her Majesty looked lovely in pink

Members of the royal family have attended Royal Ascot over the past week, and on Friday, Prince Andrew was joined by a very special guest – his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. The mother-of-two was spotted mingling with other racegoers in the royal enclosure, opting for a vibrant summer outfit for the formal day out. Sarah turned heads in a sunshine yellow silk dress which she paired with a bottle green pillar box hat and purple heels. She accessorised with a Gucci clutch bag.

Sarah is a regular at Ascot, usually attending with her ex-husband who she is still great friends with. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stepped out at Ascot earlier this week. On Friday, the Duke of York also had the honour of giving out the trophy for The Coronation Stakes. See the best photos below…

As the monarch rode past in her carriage, Sarah waved to her former mother-in-law.

The Duchess curtsied to Her Majesty while Prince Andrew bowed his head.

Prince Andrew looked dapper in a top hat.

The Queen looked summer ready in a hot pink coat and matching feathered hat.

She took part in the procession, sharing a carriage with Peter Phillips, Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor.

A closer look at Sarah's colourful Ascot outfit.

Her Majesty was in high spirits as she took in the action.

Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor.

