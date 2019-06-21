Eamonn Holmes chokes up as he reveals why Ruth Langsford is missing This Morning This is so sad

Ruth Langsford had to sadly give up her presenting duties on Friday's episode of This Morning, as she is mourning the loss of her older sister Julia. Ruth announced the tragic news on Thursday, revealing that she would be taking time off to be with her family. Instead, she was replaced by This Morning guest presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who co-hosted the daytime show with Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn made reference to his wife's absence, telling viewers: "You may already be aware of the terrible bereavement that Ruth had yesterday. On her social media she made this post." As Eamonn read out his wife's statement, he paused halfway through, choking up and leaving Rylan to finish. The Northern Irish broadcaster continued: "No one understands more than our friend Rylan who has been a great comfort to Ruth and who has been a great help by stepping in today."

Rylan added: "We know Ruth's watching and we're sending you all our love, we love you dearly, and Ruth's going to need time to deal with this. But I couldn't not be here." Eamonn revealed: "You were the first person I phoned when we heard this news and you are a great support as well."

On Thursday, Ruth posted a beautiful photo with her sister Julia on Twitter, announcing: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Comments soon followed, with many of Ruth's fans sending their condolences. One wrote: "So sorry to hear this Ruth. It's so very, very difficult to deal with. Sending love and prayers to your family." Another added: "Love and prayers and virtual hugs. Can't imagine how it would feel to lose my sister."

Julia was Ruth's older sister and the pair were extremely close. She had a daughter called Katie, and they lived nearby to Ruth and her family. In December, the Loose Women host shared a lovely picture of herself with Julia and Katie, and her mum Joan, as they enjoyed an afternoon tea in London.

