8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Seeing double! When the royals look unbelievable as waxwork figures

Some of these could pass as the real thing!

meghan markle wax figure
Photo: © Getty Images
While their official residences reside in the UK, you can find the royal family in their waxwork form all over the world. Varying in likeness, the figures celebrate some of our favourite looks in royal history, with Meghan and Kate, William and Harry, the Queen and Prince Charles depicted throughout the ages.

Meghan is the most recent royal to have been immortalised, stunning with her true to life looks which were first presented in London and New York ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry last year. The Duchess of Sussex's London waxwork perfectly recreates the look she sported for her engagement interview with Prince Harry, wearing the same forest green P.A.R.O.S.H dress which sold out at the time. In New York, a replica of the lace and crepe midi-dress she wore for the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2018 looks as gorgeous as it did last year, with her ever doting husband Harry stood alongside.

kate middleton wax work
Photo: © Getty Images
You can spot the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looking true to life all over the world with some of our favourite waxworks in London, New York and Tokyo. Some of Kate's wax ficons show her wearing the gorgeous navy Issa dress from her engagement photocall with Prince William in 2010, the lilac Alexander McQueen gown she donned for the BAFTA Brits to Watch in 2011 and the pink lace Alexander McQueen dress she wore for the final day of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Prince William's wax form looks thrilled to bits with his wife's choices, standing tall and dapper in a selection of his best looks.

princess diana wax work
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana can be found looking as elegant as always in Las Vegas, New York and Japan as she sports some of her most-loved looks in wax form. While the Princess of Wales stuns in two of British designer Bruce Oldfield's replicas in royal blue and ruby red, we think Diana's greatest recreation has got to be her Japanese waxwork (far right), created for Madam Tussauds in Tokyo in 2013. Here, the Princess of Wales looks timeless in a classic powder blue suit, completing the look with matching pearl earrings and a subtle smile.

prince william harry wax works
Photo: © Getty Images
Princes William and Harry have their own individual figures dotted around the globe, our favourites being Prince Harry's impressive military looks from the ten years he served in the armed forces, and the brothers as their younger selves reminding us of times gone by. Stood in his military uniform, we genuinely cannot tell Harry's London figure from the real thing, his clean-shaven appearance showing off the strong pre-beard jawline he wore so well! 

the queen waxwork
Photo: © Getty Images
Having long been admired for her youthful appearance in her waxwork depiction of 1952, the Queen is said to be one of Madame Tussauds' most popular attractions for visitors. She can also be found around the world wearing a gorgeous replica of the outfit she wore on her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. In London, the Queen's figure was updated after Buckingham Palace announced she would surpass Queen Victoria as the longest-serving monarch. 

prince charles camila waxwork
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles' wax forms have long stood the test of time, having been recreated as a small boy in 1977 alongside his mother the Queen, his father Prince Philip and his sister Princess Anne as they would have looked in 1952. Today, you can spot a grown-up Charles stood alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in London. As the royal family's most eco-conscious member, Charles' modern replica was created as a carbon neutral copy, made entirely by hand and formed in day light to save electricity while Camilla looks youthful in a pale blue two-piece suit with matching pearl earrings.

sarah ferguson wax work
Photo: © Getty Images
In London, Sarah, Duchess of York, had her own waxwork created in the build-up to her wedding with Prince Andrew in 1986 (left), which was updated after the big day. The Duchess can be seen wearing a replica of the embroidered ivory silk gown by British couturier Lindka Cierach she wore on the day, complete with a cascading bouquet of gardenias, cream lilies, yellow roses, lilies of the valley and a sprig of myrtle.

sophie wessex waxwork
Photo: © Getty Images
In London, the Countess of Wessex can be found depicted on her wedding day to Prince Edward 20 years ago alongside her husband and other members of the royal family who attended the Windsor castle ceremony in 1999. We think Sophie's waxwork captures her elegance just right, complete with a breathtaking replica of the V-neck Samantha Shaw dress and trailing veil she wore on the day. Joined by the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, we are immediately transported back to the memorable day which saw Princes William and Harry as the most adorable pageboys!

