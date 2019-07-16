Seeing double! When the royals look unbelievable as waxwork figures

While their official residences reside in the UK, you can find the royal family in their waxwork form all over the world. Varying in likeness, the figures celebrate some of our favourite looks in royal history, with Meghan and Kate, William and Harry, the Queen and Prince Charles depicted throughout the ages.
Meghan is the most recent royal to have been immortalised, stunning with her true to life looks which were first presented in London and New York ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry last year. The Duchess of Sussex's London waxwork perfectly recreates the look she sported for her engagement interview with Prince Harry, wearing the same forest green P.A.R.O.S.H dress which sold out at the time. In New York, a replica of the lace and crepe midi-dress she wore for the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2018 looks as gorgeous as it did last year, with her ever doting husband Harry stood alongside.