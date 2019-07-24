The Queen meets Boris Johnson as Theresa May steps down as Prime Minister – best photos

Wednesday marked Theresa May's last day as Prime Minister, and following a farewell lunch at Downing street, she gave a passionate leaving speech, with her husband Philip May standing by her side. Shortly afterwards, Theresa and Philip headed to Buckingham Palace to formally resign. She then met with the Queen – the head of state – where she advised her on who she believed should take over her role – Boris Johnson.
Shortly afterwards, Boris arrived at Buckingham Palace for a private meeting with the Queen - who appointed him as the new Prime Minister of the UK. An official photograph of the pair during their meeting was released by the palace soon afterwards. Boris is the 14th Prime Minister to be appointed in the Queen's reign.
Boris gave a lengthy speech as the new official Prime Minister, where he touched upon his promises - which included better health care and access to great education - along with his proposals for Brexit. He promised to leave the European Union by 31 October, and told the crowds that as the new Prime Minister, his job was to serve everyone.
Take a look at the photos from this historic day, from Theresa May resigning to Boris Johnson taking over as Prime Minister...
