The Queen's heatwave hack at home proves she's just like the rest of us

With much of the UK experiencing near record-breaking temperatures this weekend, sales of fans are soaring. But someone who is already prepared for the heat is the Queen, who has been previously revealed to have a Dyson fan at Buckingham Palace, and no doubt also has one at Windsor Castle, where she is currently residing.

Her Majesty's gadget was pictured when she swore in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in July 2019, and while at £399 it is pricier than other fans, her Dyson Hot & Cool Fan Heater can actually be used all year round, making it a savvy investment.

The Queen has a Dyson fan at Buckingham Palace

The fan is currently available to buy at Argos and features jet focus control, precise room heating and a built-in sleep timer, so you can even keep it on overnight.

Dyson Hot + Cool fan heater, £399, Argos

The Queen appears to have upgraded her fan heater after she was previously revealed to have a bargain £30 gadget to help keep her warm in Windsor Castle. Similar appliances have also been spotted at her home in Balmoral, proving the monarch has a thrifty approach to heating – and cooling – the royal residences.

The fan and heater costs £399

Her Majesty has had an incredibly busy few weeks as she prepared for her four-day-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations which saw her delight hundreds of thousands of fans as she made two balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace.

This week the royal family are out in force for Royal Ascot, the first time that the famous racehorse event in Berkshire has gone ahead since 2020 due to Covid-19. Although the Queen has not yet made an appearance, it is hoped that she will visit the famous track, where she has a number of horses racing this week before the closing ceremony on Saturday 18.

