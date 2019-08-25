Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany the Queen to church - ALL the pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Queen to church at Balmoral on Sunday. They are staying with the monarch at her Scottish residence for the bank holiday weekend, having flown up from their Norwich home on Thursday, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate had the honour of travelling to church in the same car as the Queen before meeting up with the rest of the royal family at the service. Also in attendance are Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex with their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't joined the royal cohort as they have prior commitments over the bank holiday weekend, which include Prince Harry attending the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.