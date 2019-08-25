﻿
Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany the Queen to church - ALL the pictures

prince-william-and-kate-car
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Queen to church at Balmoral on Sunday. They are staying with the monarch at her Scottish residence for the bank holiday weekend, having flown up from their Norwich home on Thursday, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate had the honour of travelling to church in the same car as the Queen before meeting up with the rest of the royal family at the service. Also in attendance are Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex with their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't joined the royal cohort as they have prior commitments over the bank holiday weekend, which include Prince Harry attending the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final.

princewilliamwavesarrival
Photo: © PA
Prince William waved to the crowd as he arrived at church with the Queen and his wife. He and Kate flew to Scotland from their Norwich home on Thursday. 

queenkatemiddletonarrivingchurch
Photo: © PA
Locals gathered to photograph the royals. 

katemiddletonbackseatqueen
Photo: © PA
On the way to the church, Kate sat in the back seat with the Queen, with whom she appeared deep in conversation, while William sat in the front. 

princecharleswavesarrival
Photo: © PA
Prince Charles waved at the assembled crowds and press as he arrived at Crathie Kirk with his wife Camilla.

countessofwessexchurch
Photo: © PA
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex arrived accompanied by their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

princessannechurch
Photo: © PA
Prince Anne attended with her family: husband Tim Laurence, son Peter Phillips and daughter-in-law Autumn. 

camillacloseup
Photo: © PA
Camilla was all smiles as she later left church, wearing a striking dark red hat.

 

katebalmoralwaving
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate smiled as she waved to the crowds as she arrived at church with the Queen and Prince William on Sunday. 

