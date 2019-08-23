Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured in Balmoral - details Loving the rucksack!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their Balmoral break on Friday, after flying up to Scotland on Thursday. Kate was seen hopping out of a Range Rover on the luxurious Scottish estate, kitted out for the countryside in a lovely grey jumper. On her back she wore a large beige rucksack, no doubt filled with all of her holiday essentials. Perhaps also some toys to keep Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte occupied!

The Queen was also spotted out and about, sporting a woolly jumper and tartan kilt topped off with a dark green, sleeveless coat. It can get chilly up there in the highlands! Prince Philip and his daughter Princess Anne were also caught pottering about the grounds, and the family would have spent lunch together.

There's plenty of space for Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte to play

MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton and the children touch down in Scotland for holiday with the Queen

Of course, the Sussexes were nowhere to be seen, as Prince Harry and Meghan won't be joining the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate and the rest of the royal family in Scotland over the weekend. Harry has a prior engagement in London, which was confirmed earlier this month by Simon Johnson, the Interim Chair of the Rugby Football League. Simon announced that: "The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final is established as a special and historic day in the British sporting calendar. It was first contested in 1897, and first staged at Wembley Stadium in 1929 - and we are delighted and honoured that the Duke of Sussex will be attending in his role as Patron of the Rugby Football League. We hope His Royal Highness will enjoy seeing the two current best teams in front of a passionate and colourful crowd at Rugby League's showpiece event."

Active wear is essential!

MORE: Loved Duchess Kate's Wimbledon white dress? You can finally buy it

Harry has been a patron of the Rugby Football League since December 2016 and is an avid fan of the sport, so although he'll be sorely missed up in Balmoral he'll no doubt be glad to offer his support at the event down in London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.