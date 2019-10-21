﻿
Gallery: ALL the royal guests at Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte's stunning wedding

Prince-Jean-Christophe-Napoleon-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
A big congratulations to Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg who tied the knot this weekend! London-based private equity manager Jean-Christophe is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte I – and by marrying his bride, the great-granddaughter of Karl I of Austria, he has reunited the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg once again.

The royal pair, who chose a red vintage DS Citroen for their wedding car, married in a high society ceremony in Paris, tying the knot in Saint Louis des Invalides Cathedral. Stunning in a lace, Oscar de la Renta bridal dress, Countess Olympia teamed her bridal look with drop earrings and bandeau Tiara – an heirloom in her family - along with a pair of diamond drop earrings.

From Princess Beatrice to Prince Christian de Hanover and the Grande Duke of Luxembourg, the royal nuptials featured a very royal guest list. Here are all of the royal stylish guests that attended...

princess-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Wearing one of her favourite brands of the moment, newly-engaged Princess Beatrice wore a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife. She paired The LA Dress with a pale blue Topshop trench coat, a £30 pair of black Carvela Lulu heels and a peach satin boater hat by Julian Garner, while her fiancé Edoardo looked handsome in a traditional morning suit.

alessandra-de-osma-prince-christian
Photo: © Rex
Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian de Hanover

Fellow newlyweds Prince Christian de Hanover and Alessandra de Osma offered their congratulations to the bride and groom on the day, with Alessandra wearing a printed silk-blend midi dress by Andrew Gn. She accessorised her look with lilac Ursula Mascaro heels, a purple Yliana Yepez Gaia clutch and matching purple Mimoki Olympe headband.

Princess-Olympia-de-Greece
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Pavlos and Princess Olympia de Greece

Princess Olympia de Greece brought a flash of fun to the occasion with some very funky Prada pumps. At first glance, the 23-year-old's shoes appear to be a simple pale pink pair, but a closer look reveals two striking lightning bolt heels. Teaming her look with a green headband and red clutch, Olympia was joined by her father, Prince Pavlos, for the celebrations.

prince-felix
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg

Holding hands ahead of the ceremony, Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg looked the perfect happy couple as they showed their support for the bride and groom. Princess Claire donned a regal look, wrapping up in an emerald coat, matching clutch bag and headband studded with crystals and pearls. All the while Prince Felix looked dapper in his morning coat.

Prince-Guillaume-de-Luxembourg
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Guillaume de Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie

Wearing a pale blue waistcoat and tie, Prince Guillaume de Luxembourg attended the weekend nuptials with his wife Stephanie, who looked ultra elegant in a red dress, teamed with a red headband and clutch. She completed the look with a light grey coat and matching heeled court shoes.

Princess-Laura
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium

As the first cousin of the bride, we'd expect Princess Maria-Laura of Belgium to look fabulous for Olympia's big day. She opted for an elegant sheer design, adorned with embroidered flowers and paired with a bejewelled headband.

Grand-Duke-Henri-of-Luxembourg
Photo: © Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

The Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who has reigned since the year 2000, also arrived for the occasion in style, wearing an elegant morning suit with pale blue tie - his medal fastened to his jacket.

His wife was absent, still recovering from a knee operation.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

