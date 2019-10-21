Gallery: ALL the royal guests at Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte's stunning wedding

A big congratulations to Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg who tied the knot this weekend! London-based private equity manager Jean-Christophe is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte I – and by marrying his bride, the great-granddaughter of Karl I of Austria, he has reunited the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg once again.
The royal pair, who chose a red vintage DS Citroen for their wedding car, married in a high society ceremony in Paris, tying the knot in Saint Louis des Invalides Cathedral. Stunning in a lace, Oscar de la Renta bridal dress, Countess Olympia teamed her bridal look with drop earrings and bandeau Tiara – an heirloom in her family - along with a pair of diamond drop earrings.
From Princess Beatrice to Prince Christian de Hanover and the Grande Duke of Luxembourg, the royal nuptials featured a very royal guest list. Here are all of the royal stylish guests that attended...