Princess Beatrice's painful injury you may have missed at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding This looks sore!

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in blue when she stepped out last Saturday with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor. But her stunning lace tiered midi dress may be the reason why you probably missed a very painful-looking injury on the side of her foot.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

On closer inspection, poor Beatrice was sporting a very large bruise covering the side of her foot and ankle – which could have happened just a couple of days before the wedding as it still appeared bluish-purple in colour. According to reports, the cause of the injury is unknown but may be due to the princess taking a nasty tumble. Her sore foot didn't stop her from wearing a stunning pair of Tabitha Simmons 'Alhambra Rose Satin Point Toe Pumps' to celebrate Lady Gabriella's special day.

Ouch!

The royal looked loved-up as she made her family wedding debut with Edoardo – who she has been dating since November. Beatrice and Edoardo were also joined by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, although her sister Princess Eugenie – who got married to Jack Brooksbank in the same venue in October – was absent from the event as she was in Los Angeles at a fundraising event.

The couple made their royal wedding debut

When Beatrice and Edoardo's romance first came to light, it was reported that she had already introduced her partner to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," a friend told The Sun. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a young son from a previous relationship.

