﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton joins the Queen and Camilla at dazzling Nato reception - best photos

Prince William was absent from the Buckingham Palace event

...
Kate Middleton joins the Queen and Camilla at dazzling Nato reception - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton joins the Queen and Camilla at dazzling Nato reception - best photos

1/7
Next

Incredible highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of Africa - watch video
kate-middleton-naso-reception
1/7

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and members of the royal family, as Her Majesty hosted a reception for Nato leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. Kate, 37, looked elegant dressed in a green gown with her brunette locks styled in lose waves. The Duchess attended the engagement without her husband Prince William, who is currently on a four-day tour of Kuwait and Oman. Prince Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex was also absent, due to prior commitments. The reception marked 70 years of the Nato alliance, which was established in 1949 with 12 founding members – the UK included. Take a look at the best photos from the evening…

the-queen
Photo: © PA
2/7

The Queen looked lovely in a green printed dress as she chatted to guests at her nato reception at Buckingham Palace. 

donald-trump-nato
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening hand-in-hand. Melania looked stylish dressed in a vibrant yellow dress with contrasting pink panels, teamed with co-ordinating heels.

prince-charles-donald-trump-camilla-melania
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump received a warm welcome from Prince Charles and Camilla on Tuesday evening. They had enjoyed an afternoon tea at Clarence House ahead of the reception.

camilla-melania-trump-kissing
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Camilla greeted Melania Trump with a kiss as they met at Buckingham Palace ahead of the evening's reception, which was also attended by the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne. 

prince-charles-melania
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Prince Charles shook Melania Trump's hand as they met for the second time on Tuesday evening. 

leaders-photo-the-queen-prince-charles
Photo: © PA
7/7

Her Majesty and Prince Charles posed for a group photograph with the Heads of State and Government.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...