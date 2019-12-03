Kate Middleton sparkles in green at Buckingham Palace The wife of Prince Willam pulled out all the stops with her latest outfit...

Tuesday evening was a very big night for the royal family! Her Majesty The Queen hosted a glittering reception for NATO leaders and their spouses and partners at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance. The Duchess of Cambridge was there and looked incredible in her show-stopping outfit - which consisted of a beautiful buttoned-up green dress. The mother-of-three wore her famous brunette hair in a loose, wavy style and her makeup was flawless and as glowing as ever. As well as Kate, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra were all in attendance. Almost a full house! Camilla looked super chic too, wearing her trusty black cape coat and a drop waist pleated red dress.

Kate looked a vision in green

President Donald Trump - who is returning to the UK for the occasion - was also there with wife, First Lady Melania, who wore a vibrant yellow dress with contrasting purple panels and co-ordinating shoes. Kate was solo for the evening, as her husband Prince William was absent from the event as he is currently on an official visit to the Middle East.

We last saw the Duchess dressed up at the Royal Variety Performance last month

We last saw the Duchess super dressed up at the glitzy Royal Variety Performance mid-November. Accompanied by William, the 37-year-old positively shone in the most beautiful black lace gown by one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen.

It was embellished with intricate detail and the floor-length style flowed to the ground. The royal teamed her outfit with some fabulous black heels and carried a coordinating clutch bag, and added sparkly statement earrings by Erdem. As always, Kate's beauty look was perfection; wore her long locks loose, perfected with her iconic Chelsea blowdry, and went for smokey eye makeup, a sweep of blusher on her cheeks and a lovely nude lip shade.

