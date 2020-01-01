﻿
Meghan Markle reveals close bond with Kate Middleton in new reflective post
kate-william-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

It's been quite the decade for the royal family, one which has included weddings, royal babies and major milestones. The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in history, while the Duke of Edinburgh retired aged 96, after decades of royal service. As well as eight grandchildren, the couple now have eight great-grandchildren, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, plus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Let's take a look back at some of the biggest moments from the past ten years. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement

Prince William delighted royal fans when he proposed to long-term university girlfriend Kate Middleton during a holiday to Kenya in 2010. The blue Issa dress she wore during their engagement interview sold out instantly and the Kate effect was born.

savannah-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
2/24

Savannah Phillips' birth

The Queen's first great-grandchild Savannah Phillips was born to Peter Phillips and wife Autumn in December 2010, followed by her sister Isla in 2012.

william-kate-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/24

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Prince William marry Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. The bride stunned in a lace Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress and the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

READ: The most iconic royal wedding dresses in history

Keep clicking for more photos.

philip-90th
Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

Prince Philip's 90th birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh turned 90 in June 2011 and the royals attended a thanksgiving service to mark his milestone age.

diamond-jubilee
Photo: © Getty Images
5/24

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee

The Queen celebrated 60 years on the throne in 2012 and several events were held in honour of her Diamond Jubilee.

zara-mike-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and former England rugby player Mike Tindall wed in July 2011, and the bride wore a wedding dress designed by Stewart Parvin.

prince-george-birth
Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

Prince George's birth

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child Prince George was born in July 2013 and made his debut on the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

MORE: Take a look at the first photos of royal babies Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

prince-george-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

Prince George's first royal tour

An eight-month-old George made his royal tour debut on William and Kate's overseas visit to Australia and New Zealand in April 2014.

mia-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
9/24

Mia Tindall's birth

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their first child Mia in January 2014. Her younger sister Lena came along in June 2018.

princess-charlotte-birth
Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

Princess Charlotte's birth

William and Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte, was born in May 2015 and made history after it was announced that male bias in the royal succession rules would be removed. Charlotte retained her place in line to the throne after younger brother Louis was born.

queen-90th-birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

The Queen's 90th birthday

The Queen turned 90 in April 2016 and while she celebrated privately with her family, a series of portraits were released to mark the occasion.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's best photos as they celebrate 72nd wedding anniversary

cambridges-canada
Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Royal tour of Canada

The Cambridges made their debut as a family of four on a royal tour to Canada in 2016.

prince-philip
Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

Prince Philip's retirement 

Prince Philip retired from public duties in August 2017, aged 96, after carrying out 22,219 solo royal engagements.

george-school
Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

Prince George's first day at school

A nervous Prince George started at the private Thomas's Battersea in west London. Dad William was there to drop him off for his first day at school, but mum Kate was suffering from severe morning sickness during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis.

harry-meghan-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement

Prince Harry announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle in November 2017, after dating for around 18 months. Meghan moved from her home country to London shortly before the news was announced. The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their marriage.

queen-philip-anniversary
Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

The Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrated 70 years of marriage in November 2017.

prince-louis-birth
Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

Prince Louis' birth

William and Kate welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

harry-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, where the bride wore a boat-necked pure white wedding dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
19/24

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie married her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in October 2018. Eugenie wore a wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto with a deep v-neck at the back to show off her scoliosis scar.

charles-70th
Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

Prince Charles' 70th birthday

The Prince of Wales turned 70 in November 2018 and the Queen hosted a glittering private black-tie party at Buckingham Palace in his honour.

archie-birth
Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

Archie's birth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, presenting him to the world two days after his birth at Windsor Castle.

charlotte-school
Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

Princess Charlotte's first day at school

Princess Charlotte joined her big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea, with William and Kate doing the school drop-off on her first day.

beatrice-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Princess Eugenie and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement

Princess Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2019; the couple are due to wed in 2020.

archie-africa
Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

Archie's first royal tour

A six-month-old Archie made his royal tour debut on Harry and Meghan's trip to Africa in September 2019.

