It's been quite the decade for the royal family, one which has included weddings, royal babies and major milestones. The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in history, while the Duke of Edinburgh retired aged 96, after decades of royal service. As well as eight grandchildren, the couple now have eight great-grandchildren, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, plus the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Let's take a look back at some of the biggest moments from the past ten years.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement
Prince William delighted royal fans when he proposed to long-term university girlfriend Kate Middleton during a holiday to Kenya in 2010. The blue Issa dress she wore during their engagement interview sold out instantly and the Kate effect was born.