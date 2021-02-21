Meet Princess Eugenie's royal baby: Plus first photos of Prince George, Archie Harrison and more These royal babies are adorable...

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London – and look at how cute the royal tot is!

The couple released three official photos of their son, called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Instagram, and they showed him sleeping soundly wrapped up in a blue blanket.

Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Eugenie shared this adorable photo of her son on Instagram

As the new parents introduce their baby to the world, we're reminded of the excitement that came with meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children and more young royals.

So, we have gathered together the first pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more royal newborns when they were just hours old…

Prince George

Prince William and Kate introduced their first son, Prince George, on 23 July 2013. The new mother wore a Jenny Packham short-sleeved blue polka dot dress with an empire waist, paying tribute to Princess Diana who wore a similar spotty attire some 31 years earlier when she stepped out with newborn William.

Mia Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike introduced their eldest daughter Mia Grace Tindall exclusively to HELLO! in February 2014. "We did it because people wanted it," Mike told ITV's News at 10 about the couple's decision to share the photos. "We had control over it. We had those photos done anyway, it was more because people seemed to want it rather than anything else."

Princess Charlotte

Two years later, Princess Charlotte was born, with Kate opting for a slightly different style vibrant yellow midi dress, also by Jenny Packham. For Charlotte's world debut, the royal baby wore an ivory bonnet and was wrapped in a G.H Hurt & Son white shawl.

Prince Louis

In April 2018, when we were given our first glimpse of Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge unsurprisingly chose another Jenny Packham dress, this time in red. The delicate white lace Peter Pan collar on top of the bold red shade acknowledged Diana's first appearance after Prince Harry's birth.

Lena Tindall

On 18 June 2018, Zara and Mike welcomed baby girl Lena Elizabeth into the world at the Stroud Maternity Unit of Gloucestershire Royal hospital, weighing a healthy 9lbs3oz. Mike and Zara's daughter made her first appearance in a video campaign for the British stroller brand iCandy.

Archie Harrison

Meghan and Harry followed in the footsteps of the Queen, Diana and Kate and William when they decided to use the same Ivory White Leaves and Flowers baby shawl by G.H Hurt & Son for Archie's first appearance in May 2019. Meghan, who looked radiant after the birth, donned a white belted blazer dress by Grace Wales Bonner, matched perfectly with Manolo Blahnik heels.

