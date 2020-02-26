The Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance since the agreement that he and wife Meghan will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family was confirmed. Prince Harry, 35, attended a summit for his sustainable tourism project, Travalyst, in Edinburgh on Wednesday. He founded the coalition along with brands including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa last year.
Before the Duke took to the stage to deliver a speech, host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."
Harry was pictured arriving at Edinburgh Waverley Station on Tuesday night, after taking a London North Eastern Railway train from London. He has returned to the UK from Vancouver Island in Canada, where he and Meghan are currently living with baby Archie.
Over the next couple of weeks, the Sussexes will carry out their final royal duties before they officially step back on 31 March. It has not been confirmed when Meghan will fly back to the UK, but she is due to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards with her husband on 5 March.
READ: Prince William and Prince Harry mourn loss of family member on Princess Diana's side