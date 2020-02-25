Prince Harry spotted in Edinburgh for one of his last engagements as a working royal The Duke of Sussex will host a sustainable travel conference

The Duke of Sussex has been spotted in Edinburgh, Scotland, ahead of one of his final engagements as a senior working member of the royal family. Prince Harry was photographed on Tuesday evening arriving at Edinburgh Waverley Station, sporting a black jacket and cap in photos obtained by Mail Online. Harry is due to host a summit for Travalyst on Wednesday, where he is expected to unveil a new holiday scheme with a "scoring system" to help tourists pick environmentally-friendly flights. The Duchess of Sussex is due to appear alongside her husband at a charity event next month, but it is unclear whether she and baby Archie have flown over with Harry or are still currently in Canada.

Last week, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan's last official royal engagements will take place in March, with the couple's time as senior working royals coming to an official end on the 31st. Prince Harry is set to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on 28 February alongside Jon Bon Jovi, while both Harry and Meghan will be present at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have used sport as part of their recovery.

On 6 March, Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience alongside racing driver Lewis Hamilton, and will join his wife at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall the following day. This event showcases the talents of military musicians from the Royal Marines, who will entertain the crowd with a range of musical styles. A spokesperson for the Sussexes also confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on 8 March, with no further official outings announced at this time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the majority of their time in Canada with baby Archie

After 1 April, the couple will no longer represent the Queen at home or abroad and will split their time between the UK and North America. Harry and Meghan announced in January that they no longer wished to be senior working members of the royal family, although they had initially hoped to represent the monarch in some capacity.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the new non-profit organisation created by the Duke and Duchess will not feature their royal titles. This is due to the UK's specific government rules concerning the use of the word 'Royal'. As a result, Prince Harry and Meghan will not be using 'Sussex Royal' after their time as senior working royals comes to an official end on the 31st.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time as senior working royals will come to an end on 31 March

A spokesperson for the Sussexes explained: "While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020. Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed."

