﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look incredible as they attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall - best photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles at the event

...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look incredible as they attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall - best photos
You're reading

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look incredible as they attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall - best photos

1/12
Next

Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg shows off baby bump
duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-royal-albert-hall-
Photo: © Custom
1/12

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out in force on Saturday night when they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. Meghan looked stunning in flowing red gown by Safiyaa, with Harry in his Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform.

The festival sees the Royal Marines showcase their incredible musicianship and pageantry and features a wide range of musical styles, including music from the big screen and superb solo items. There will also be traditional marches and overtures that have proved such a hit with audiences over the years, wilth all proceeds going to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

The Sussexes are carrying out their final engagements before they step back as senior royals on 31 March, and the Duchess will also mark International Women's Day on Sunday. 

The Duke and Duchess were in high spirits as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall.

MORE: 8 times the royals enjoyed a cuddle in the rain

meghan-incredible-outfit-
Photo: © Custom
2/12

The Duchess was wearing head to toe red, and paired her stunning dress with a satin red clutch by Manolo and glamourous, dangly jewelled Simone Rocha earrings - not to mention a chic pair of red heels by Aquazurra!

meghan-markle-makeup-
Photo: © PA
3/12

The Duchess opted for a blush-coloured lipstick, bronzed cheeks and smoky brown eye shadow for the festival. 

close-up-of-meghans-bag-
Photo: © PA
4/12

A close up of Meghan's beautiful Manolo clutch.

 

meghan-smiling-at-event-
Photo: © Custom
5/12

Meghan was smiling from ear to ear as she shook hands with guests outside the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

MORE: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

harry-royal-marine-
Photo: © PA
6/12

The Duke of Sussex and Commandant General Royal Marines Major general Charles Stickland chat away as they attend the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music.

sussexes-holding-hands-
Photo: © PA
7/12

The Sussexes held hands as they arrived at the festival.

crowds-cheering-in-background-
Photo: © PA
8/12

Crowds cheered Harry and Meghan on as they made their way into the venue.

meghan-and-harry-being-sweet-
Photo: © PA
9/12

Meghan sweetly brushed her husband's side as he chatted to fellow attendees. It's set to be a big night for Harry, who even wrote a foreword for tonight's event.

A segment of the Prince's foreword read: "The Mountbatten Festival of Music continues to be a very special event that brings’ together the world-class musicians, composers and conductors ofthe Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines in an iconic venue. This year, it will mark the 75th anniversary of the end ofthe Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the fornrntion of Britain’s Commandos. I can guarantee you are in for a real treat!

"This Festival is also an opportunity to lift morale and inspire people of all ages, as well as raise much needed awareness and funds for The Royal Marines Charity. This organisation does such a fantastic job of supporting our Corps Family and it is a cause which will always be very close to my heart. I have been lucky to see first-hand the incredible impact the Charity has on serving and veteran Marines, as well as their families. Whether providing welfare grants, contributions towards social activities or helping wounded personnel recover and find new employment opportunities, the Charity is there every step of the way."

meghan-markle-hair-down-
Photo: © PA
10/12

The mother-of-one wore her hair down and kept it tucked behind her ears. We can't say we blame her, we'd want to show off those show-stopping earrings, too.

meghan-inside-event-
Photo: © PA
11/12

The Duchess of Sussex made her way inside the iconic venue and out of the cold. 

meghan-and-harry-chat-away-
Photo: © PA
12/12

Meghan and Harry were chatting away as they walked inside, hand in hand.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...