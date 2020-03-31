﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Sussexes leave the royal family on 31 March

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step back as senior members of the royal family on 31 March – 22 months after former American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. Her arrival into the Firm was seen as a "breath of fresh air" and we've enjoyed watching the Duchess make her own mark on the monarchy, from the causes she cares about, to her fashion choices.

The couple, who have charmed crowds across the world and have sparked a global interest in the British royal family, announced their decision to step back from their royal roles in January 2020. Harry and Meghan plan to split their time between the UK and North America with their son Archie and are expected to make an announcement about their new non-profit organisation in the coming months.

As we wait to see what the future holds for the Sussexes, we look back on ten of their most stand-out moments from their lives since their wedding.

Royal Wedding

Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle in a fairytale wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018, which was attended by members of the royal family and A-list guests. The bride wore a stunning three-quarter-length sleeved satin gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had starring roles in the bridal party, while the Prince of Wales met Meghan halfway down the aisle. A smaller evening reception took place at Frogmore House, where the bride changed into an elegant halter-neck dress by Stella McCartney, adding Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring.

Photo: © Getty Images
Trooping the Colour debut

Harry and Meghan made their debut as newlyweds at Trooping the Colour 2018, taking part in the traditional carriage procession to mark the Queen's birthday. The couple joined the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the fly-past and Meghan looked gorgeous in a blush pink Carolina Herrera outfit.

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan's first solo engagement with the Queen

Just two months after her wedding, the Duchess had her first solo engagement with the Queen in Cheshire. The pair travelled to the county in northwest England aboard the royal train and together they opened the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, watched a performance by local schoolchildren and visited a local theatre. Her Majesty and her new granddaughter-in-law shared lots of giggles throughout the day!

Photo: © Getty Images
Pregnancy announcement

As Harry and Meghan touched down in Sydney, Australia for their first major overseas royal tour, Kensington Palace announced that the couple were expecting their first baby in spring 2020.

Photo: © Getty Images
First royal tour

The Sussexes carried out a hugely successful tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in September 2018, where they charmed the crowds and dignitaries. Meghan wowed in a number of looks on the tour from local designers, haute-couture and the high street.

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas at Sandringham

Harry and Meghan enjoyed their first Christmas as newlyweds and expectant parents at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The couple joined the Cambridges for the walk to church on Christmas Day. Meghan previously joined Harry and the royals for her first Christmas at Sandringham in 2017, shortly after the pair had announced their engagement.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal baby

Shortly after Harry and Meghan settled into their new home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, their first child arrived. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London, and he made his public debut to the world two days after his birth at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. He is currently seventh-in-line to the throne after his father Harry. When asked about being a mum in the interview, Meghan said: "It's magic. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy."

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Christening

Archie was baptised, wearing the traditional Honiton lace royal christening gown, by the Archbishop of Canterbury on 6 July 2019 in the private chapel of Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan later released official photos from the ceremony, which was attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. As Harry and Meghan previously expressed that they want to raise Archie as a "private citizen," details of his godparents were not publicly revealed. However since then, it has emerged that two of the names have been revealed – Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Legge-Bourke), who is Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny, and Mark Dyer, Prince Charles' former equerry, both pictured above.

Photo: © Getty Images
First royal tour as a family

Harry and Meghan went on their first royal tour to South Africa as new parents in September 2019. As well as carrying out joint engagements in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the Duke also travelled solo to Botswana, Angola and Malawi. A smiling baby Archie made his tour debut when the Sussexes met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Photo: © Twitter
Archie's first Christmas   

The Sussexes took a six-week break from their royal duties to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria. Harry and Meghan rented a waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada and family friend Janina Gavankar took this sweet family photo of the trio, with Archie front and centre.

