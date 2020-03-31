The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step back as senior members of the royal family on 31 March – 22 months after former American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. Her arrival into the Firm was seen as a "breath of fresh air" and we've enjoyed watching the Duchess make her own mark on the monarchy, from the causes she cares about, to her fashion choices.
The couple, who have charmed crowds across the world and have sparked a global interest in the British royal family, announced their decision to step back from their royal roles in January 2020. Harry and Meghan plan to split their time between the UK and North America with their son Archie and are expected to make an announcement about their new non-profit organisation in the coming months.
As we wait to see what the future holds for the Sussexes, we look back on ten of their most stand-out moments from their lives since their wedding.
Royal Wedding
Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle in a fairytale wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018, which was attended by members of the royal family and A-list guests. The bride wore a stunning three-quarter-length sleeved satin gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had starring roles in the bridal party, while the Prince of Wales met Meghan halfway down the aisle. A smaller evening reception took place at Frogmore House, where the bride changed into an elegant halter-neck dress by Stella McCartney, adding Princess Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring.