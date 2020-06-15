10 events Kate Middleton attended before she became a royal

This year's Order of the Garter ceremony, which was due to take place on Monday 15 June, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's a royal event that will always hold special memories for the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate Middleton was invited to join the royals on Garter Day in 2008 when her then boyfriend Prince William became the thousandth Royal Knight of the Garter. It was one of her rare appearances with the royal family before she married into the Firm, but it signified that her relationship with William was becoming very serious. The future Duchess looked completely at ease as she giggled and chatted with brother-in-law Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony, where William donned the famous velvet robes and ostrich feathered hats for the first time.
The pair announced their engagement in November 2010, but Kate has accompanied William to some pretty major royal events before they became husband and wife. Take a look at Kate's engagements before she became the Duchess of Cambridge…
