10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

10 events Kate Middleton attended before she became a royal

Prince William's then girlfriend has joined the Windsors on several occasions

Danielle Stacey
kate-garter-day
Photo: © Getty Images
This year's Order of the Garter ceremony, which was due to take place on Monday 15 June, has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's a royal event that will always hold special memories for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton was invited to join the royals on Garter Day in 2008 when her then boyfriend Prince William became the thousandth Royal Knight of the Garter. It was one of her rare appearances with the royal family before she married into the Firm, but it signified that her relationship with William was becoming very serious. The future Duchess looked completely at ease as she giggled and chatted with brother-in-law Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony, where William donned the famous velvet robes and ostrich feathered hats for the first time.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2010, but Kate has accompanied William to some pretty major royal events before they became husband and wife. Take a look at Kate's engagements before she became the Duchess of Cambridge…

kate-passing-out-parade-2006
Photo: © Getty Images
Proud girlfriend Kate attended William's passing-out parade with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as William graduated from Sandhurst military academy in December 2006. 

kate-william-raf-wings
Photo: © Getty Images
A shy Kate was pictured with William as he received his wings at RAF Cranwell in January 2008. 

kate-lady-rose-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
In 2008, Kate actually attended two royal weddings without Prince William as he had prior engagements. She and Prince Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy slipped into the church through a side door on Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding day in May 2008. Two months later, Kate attended the nuptials of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman (pictured above), alongside Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

kate-middleton-raf-2010
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate watched as William graduated from his RAF training course to become a fully-fledged helicopter pilot in January 2010.

kate-teenage-cancer-trust
Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate made their first public appearance together in December 2010 at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gala, after announcing their engagement the previous month.

kate-william-st-andrews-2008
Photo: © Getty Images
In the lead-up to their April 2011 wedding, William and Kate completed a tour of the UK, starting with a romantic trip to the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where the pair's relationship first blossomed.

kate-william-wales
Photo: © Getty Images
The pair then travelled to Anglesey in Wales in February 2011, where Kate was given the honour of christening a new RNLI lifeboat with a bottle of champagne.

kate-william-belfast
Photo: © Getty Images
The couple then flew over to Belfast in March 2011 where they charmed the crowds on a one-day visit.

kate-william-lancashire
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate's final engagement before she became a member of the royal family was in Lancashire. The bride and groom-to-be formally opened Darwen Aldridge Community Academy together, where they watched a dance performance, and then paid a visit to Witton Country Park, where the sporty couple cheered on sprinters.

