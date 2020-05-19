Kate Middleton’s best ever wedding guest looks over the years From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ceremony to Pippa Middleton's big day

There's a certain art to wedding guest dressing – obviously the number one rule is not to upstage the bride, and it's important to balance looking smart but not over-the-top glam. And one person who always manages to get it spot-on is the Duchess of Cambridge. From fulfilling her sisterly duties just beautifully at Pippa Middleton's nuptials to still managing to look on-point while attending a wedding while heavily pregnant, Duchess Kate is a pro at looking chic while not distracting from the main event.

Here are Duchess Kate's best wedding guest looks over the years...

Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, Windsor Castle, October 2018

Duchess Kate looked absolutely stunning at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on 12 October. She arrived with her husband Prince William wearing an elegant raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen, who is one of her favourite designers. Kate wore a dress by the same label to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and her own bridal gown was by the designer.

Robert Snuggs and Sophie Carter's wedding, Norfolk, September 2018

Kate looked radiant in a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat with a lace dress underneath, and a beautiful flower crown to match. She perfectly matched the youngest members of the bridal party – the pageboys and bridesmaids – as well as the groom, Robert Snuggs, who wore a blue waistcoat and blue tie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, London, May 2017

At brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle she got it just right once again, looking elegant in a pale yellow Alexander McQueen coat, floral Philip Tracey hat and Jimmy Choo heels. In a nod of respect to her new sister-in-law, the Duchess chose an outfit she had worn several times previously, including at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening and the 2016 Trooping the Colour, helping ensure that all the attention stayed on Meghan's stunning Givenchy gown.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding, Berkshire, May 2017

For her sister’s wedding at St Mark's Church in Berkshire, Kate chose a dusky silk pink Alexander McQueen frock, which she teamed with a matching hat and court shoes. She was spotted arranging Pippa's veil and train as she entered the church – tenderly repaying the favour Pippa did for her at her own 2011 wedding.

Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett's wedding, Chippenham, March 2014

Kate opted for another recycled outfit while attending the wedding of these two close friends. She chose a Whistles Bella blue and white floral dress which she'd worn at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony, which she teamed with a blue tweed coat by M Missoni.

William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding, Oxford, May 2013

It's not easy staying chic while heavily pregnant, but Kate managed it in this bargain black and white polka dot Topshop dress. She teamed it with a black and white Vivien Sheriff hat and little black jacket.

Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mark Tomlinson's wedding, Switzerland, March 2013

A Swiss wedding calls for guests to wrap up warm, so Kate donned a light brown coat with fur trim and matching hat for her friends' nuptials. Underneath she wore a Maxmara dress.

Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt's wedding, Grantham, June 2012

To watch Prince William's cousin Emily McCorquodale tie the knot to James Hutt, Kate opted for a dove grey coat and floral Jenny Packham dress, both of which she had worn previously.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding, Edinburgh, July 2011

Kate's thrifty side came out once again at this royal wedding – she'd previously worn this cream embroidered coat to Lara Parker-Bowles' wedding back in 2006. She teamed it with a wide-brimmed hat and beige court shoes.

