The Duchess has long promoted the benefits of spending time outdoors and said: "It's come up in so many different conversations whether it's food, volunteering, and in all the mental health work that we've been doing, about how everyone is benefitting from being outside. So yes, they've been in lockdown but loads of families have been out on walks, more than they would do, outside."
She also wanted to hear how the family-run, independent garden centre had been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. Martin told her they had had to furlough 15 out of 50 staff members, with four of five being made redundant. The business was closed for seven weeks until May 15.
"This has been the most challenging thing we've ever experienced," he added. But he said people had been keen to buy plants once the shop reopened three weeks ago. "There's been a massive upsurge hasn't there as people have been spending so much time outdoors and in their gardens," said the Duchess.
Told lots of first-time gardeners had been shopping, she smiled. "Really? That's great. And now people have the time to do it."
