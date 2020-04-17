Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal secret they've kept from Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Duke and Duchess made a rare appearance on BBC Breakfast

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge admitted they haven't told their eldest children it is the Easter holidays and have continued to homeschool during the break. Kate said she feels "very mean" for continuing lessons from their home at Anmer Hall while other children across the UK enjoy two weeks off during a surprise appearance on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning.

Prince William and Kate sat side-by-side for the interview with Tina Daheley, which is to support the new Every Mind Matters campaign, for which they have recorded a voiceover. Giving an insight into how the family have spent Easter with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

Prince William described homeschooling as "fun", while Kate added it was "challenging" ensuring their children maintain their education while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple have been discussing the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown, and will tell the nation "we're in this together" as part of a new video supporting PHE's Every Mind Matters website. A range of new resources are being made available to the public, including a tailored COVID-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

In the video, which will air on TV on Monday, William says: "All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It's not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious."

Famous faces joining the campaign include former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, England footballer Jesse Lingard, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who completed self-isolation after he contracted COVID-19 in March.

