Other royals who have worn beautiful Norman Hartnell designs, from the Queen to Princess Margaret

By Heather Cichowski

By Heather Cichowski There are many designers associated with the Royal Family, and Norman Hartnell is a key figure. The British designer regularly dressed the Queen, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother throughout the 1940's-1960's. The talented fashion designer even received Royal Warrants for his work as dress marker to the monarch and the Queen Mother.

And Princess Beatrice elected to wear a vintage gown from Norman Hartnell, loaded to her by her grandmother, Her Majesty, for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 at Windsor Castle.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the other stunning creations royals wore from Norman Hartnell.

Photos: © Bettmann/Getty Images, Central Press/Getty Images, Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Norman Hartnell designed this exquisite gown for Her Majesty to wear to her coronation ceremony in June 1953.

The iconic, awe-inspiring dress was decorated with embroidery in gold and silver thread, plus, it was encrusted with crystals and seed pearls.

Norman also designed the Queen Mother's gown for her daughter's momentous day.

Photo: © Central Press/Getty Images

The future Queen Mother, pictured here with husband King George VI and then-French President Albert François Lebrun, donned a white Norman Hartnell design to a garden party at the Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne, during the couple's state visit to Paris in July 1938.

The look is particularly significant because it was from the future Queen Mother's White Wardrobe. The collection was designed by Norman Hartnell to mark the death of her mother, the Countess of Strathmore. Their state visit was postponed following her passing and the fashion designer redesigned the wardrobe, which was previously filled with more colourful looks. The white outfits were thought to be a better choice for mourning and for France in the summer as opposed to black.

Photo: © Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Her Majesty captivated with every footstep at a film premiere in 1960 wearing a white beaded evening gown by Norman Hartnell.

The flared gown was topped with a white furry stole, tiara and a canary yellow evening bag.

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

In a lovely tribute to her grandmother, Princess Beatrice donned the Queen's Norman Hartnell gown to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It's a piece the monarch wore multiple times in the 1960's.

The "something borrowed" dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory. And it is trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and embellished with diamantés.

The organza sleeves were added to the original Norman Hartnell design for the nuptials.

Photo: © Benjamin Wheeler

Princess Margaret was breathtaking in a Norman Hartnell wedding gown when she married Antony Armstrong-Jones in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 1960.

Margaret's wedding dress was crafted out of white organza and featured a fitted waist, soft long sleeves and a dramatic full skirt, which featured over 30 metres of fabric!

The embellishment on the dress was reportedly kept to a minimum to showcase Margaret's figure and the silhouette of the wedding gown.

The Queen's younger sister accessorized with Poltimore tiara, which was originally made by Garrard in 1870 for Lady Poltimore, hence the name.

Photo: © Bettmann/Getty Images

Sir Norman Hartnell was also in charge of the bridal party's looks at Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon's wedding. The wedding party featured eight young bridesmaids, and they were led by Margaret's niece, a young Princess Anne!

Anne and the other bridesmaids sported white dresses with full skirts. The sweet short-sleeved style was heavily trimmed in lace and had a bow on the collar.

Photo: © Central Press/Getty Images

Her Majesty, who was then known as Princess Elizabeth, also wore Norman Hartnell to her wedding.

The young royal wore a dazzling embellished wedding dress when she married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The beautiful bride was married two years after World War II ended and she had to pay for her dress with clothing coupons because rationing was still in effect.

Royals fans attempted to send her their ration coupons to ensure she received an exquisite dress, but they were returned because it was not permitted to transfer ration coupons!

You'd never know the story behind the incredible finished dress. Norman's intention was to create "the most beautiful dress [he] had so far made" for the future Queen, and he delivered.

The 21-year-old bride's wedding gown was crafted out of ivory silk and richly decorated with crystal diamantés and over 10,000 seed pearls in the shape of flowers, including roses and jasmine, along with ears of wheat.

She accessorized with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara.

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth's bridesmaids, including Princess Margaret, were also outfitted in Norman Hartnell creations. The dresses were described as "diaphanous gown[s] of ivory silk tulle."

Each gorgeous gown featured ruched short sleeves, a fitted bodice and were topped with a bow on the chest. The full skirt was embellished with a star design.

Photo: © Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

To round out Elizabeth's bridal wardrobe, the fashion designer created a going-away outfit.

When the future Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh left Buckingham Palace for their honeymoon, she was seen in a Norman Hartnell going-away dress.

The frock was crafted out of "love-in-the-mist" blue crepe fabric and featured a cross-over bodice draped to the left hip with three inset panels in the skirt.

She paired it with long gloves and a statement fascinator.

Photo: © Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There was always something magical about Norman Hartnell's designs and that was evident in the Queen's bedazzled look when she and Prince Philip attended a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Denmark on May 21, 1957.

Her Norman Hartnell gown was made out of pale pink satin and decorated with a sweeping jewelled design.

She paired the opulent gown with a furry stole, Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, striking jewels and the blue sash of the Danish Order of the Elephant, worn across her shoulder.

Photo: © Hawkins/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

