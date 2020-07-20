Why Princess Beatrice's wedding was a very bittersweet occasion for the Queen The monarch attended her granddaughter's nuptials in Windsor on 17 July

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh among the small gathering of guests.

READ: Princess Beatrice's wedding outfit had a subtle tribute to her name

Loading the player...

WATCH: New photos of Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding day

Buckingham Palace released a small selection of photographs of the newlyweds the day after the wedding and Beatrice's proud grandparents were featured in a sweet portrait as the bride and groom left the church.

It's likely to be the last royal wedding the 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband will be able to attend as all of their grown-up grandchildren are now married. Their grandchildren also include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice and Edoardo pose alongside the Queen and Prince Philip (Credit: Benjamin Wheeler)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren and given Lady Louise and James's ages, it may be some time before we see either of them walk down the aisle. After that, the next major royal weddings will be that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding is the sixth royal wedding in the past decade. Prince William and Kate Middleton's was the first high-profile nuptials in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, followed by that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

MORE: The special meaning behind the Queen's beautiful outfit at Princess Beatrice's wedding

(L-R) Beatrice, Eugenie, William, Harry, Peter and Zara in 2005

Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in a Windsor ceremony in 2019, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex.

Princess Beatrice's nuptials marked Prince Philip's first public appearance in over a year since he attended Lady Gabriella's. The Duke retired from public duties in August 2017 and divides his time between Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Windsor Castle. He and the Queen have been isolating at the Berkshire palace since March, but are expected to travel to Balmoral in Scotland for their traditional summer break at the end of July.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.