10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton joins forces with surprising royal

The Duchess of Cambridge visited a London Scout group




Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a fun morning of outdoor activities with the 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London on Tuesday, as she was given an exciting new role.

To coincide with her visit, it was announced that Kate, 38, has become joint president of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her delight at being given the role, saying: "For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.

"When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals. 

"I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society."

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge visits 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London

Photo: © Custom
The Duchess of Cambridge teams up with the Duke of Kent

The Duke of Kent said: "As The Scout Association's President since 1975, it has been my privilege to watch as they evolve with the times, while honouring their proud history.

"The Scouts' ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy."

kate-middleton-toasting-marshmallows
Photo: © Getty Images
Outdoor activities

The Duchess was in her element as she toasted marshmallows on a bonfire with the Scouts.

Kate asked youngsters as she sat with them on socially distanced tree stumps around a fire pit: "Are you having fun? How many marshmallows have you eaten?"

When they replied one, she remarked: "Oh my goodness, that's so controlled of you. Is that because there's only one in your bag?"

kate-making-cards
Photo: © Custom
Acts of kindness

The Duchess also helped the group to make cards to send to a local care home.

Kate told the youngsters: "That's a really lovely idea. It has been hard as no one can see each other. But these are really special. Well done you."

This year, Scout groups across the UK have contributed over 10,000 acts of kindness by sending cards and greetings to care home residents

kate-middleton-silver-wolf-award
Photo: © Getty Images
What an honour!

During her visit, the Duchess was presented with the Silver Wolf Award, the highest award made by The Scout Association which the Duke of Kent also holds.

Kate told the group: "I will wear it with pride."

kate-middleton-scout-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate's outfit details

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a smart casual ensemble for her visit to the Scout group. She wore a pale blue blouse with a brown leather waistcoat, skinny jeans and her See By Chloe ankle boots. 

kate-group-photo-scouts
Photo: © Getty Images
Group photo

Before the Duchess departed from her outdoor engagement, there was time for a socially distanced photo with the Scouts group. 

kate-scouts-kings-lynn
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate visiting the Scouts in Kings Lynn in 2016

Kate, who is a former Girl Guide herself, has previously volunteered with the Scouts during her time living in Anglesey in North Wales. She also attended a special Cub Scout Pack meeting with youngsters from the Kings Lynn district to celebrate 100 years of the organisation in 2016.

kate-william-scouts-anglesey
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate with the Scouts in Anglesey in 2019

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Menai Bridge Scouts in Wales and Kate also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Scouts Headquarters at Gilwell Park in Essex.

