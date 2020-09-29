Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise locals on Barry Island in first joint engagement after lockdown – best photos
-
Kate Middleton meets parents in London park - best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton make bagels in Brick Lane as they carry out visits in London - best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton record special radio broadcast with celebrities for Mental Health Awareness Week
-
15 glorious photos of the Queen at her favourite horse event of the year